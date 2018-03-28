Suspicious package shuts down US 95 near Creech Air Force Base

The U.S. Highway 95 is closed in both directions after a suspicious package was found Tuesday afternoon near the entrance to Creech Air Force Base.

Officials received word about 4 p.m. about the discovery of the package near the front gate of the base, about 30 miles northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers are handling crowd control for a scheduled protest, Smaka said, adding that the Department of Defense is investigating the package.

Troopers closed both directions of U.S. 95 at the request of the Department of Defense, Smaka said.

No further information was immediately available.

