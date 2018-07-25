Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with car at Las Vegas airport

A woman is accused of ramming her car into her boyfriend, who was running on an on-ramp at McCarran International Airport, causing him to fall 30 feet to the ground, a Las Vegas police report said.

McCarran International Airport marque sign (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The couple argued in her Ford Fusion about 6:45 p.m. July 19 while she approached a passenger pickup location to drop off her boyfriend for work, the Metropolitan Police Department report said. The boyfriend tossed a water bottle at her, exited the car and ran up the ramp, the report said.

Witnesses told police she accelerated the tan sedan toward him, the arrest report said. He jumped onto the windshield to protect his legs, but the impact forced him to roll off the windshield and over a ramp wall, plunging 30 feet to the road below.

While at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the boyfriend told police “he remembers breathing hard but nothing else” after the fall.

The boyfriend suffered a fractured pelvis and several cuts on his right arm.

The report identifies the girlfriend as 20-year-old Alyjah Carter, who was arrested the next day. The boyfriend’s name was redacted in the report.

Prosecutors charged Carter on Monday with attempted murder and domestic battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to a criminal complaint. Jail records show she remained in Clark County Detention Center Tuesday night, held on $50,000 bail.

Carter got out of the car after the crash, looked down at her boyfriend and yelled his name, the report said. Police determined she jumped back into the car and sped off “at a very high rate (of) speed” through the passenger pickup area, the report said.

Carter told detectives that the tossed water bottle was frozen and hit her head, causing her to stop the car, black out, get dizzy and prevent her from seeing from her right eye.

“After a few moments, Alyjah started to drive dizzy and ran into (him),” the report said.

She told police she drove around the area three times to look for him but couldn’t find him, according to the report. She then drove toward Russell Road and called her father, she told officers.

Their daughter was in the car during the crash, the report said. That prompted police to arrest Carter on a charge of child endangerment, but prosecutors declined to pursue the charge, records show.

Carter has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 6.

