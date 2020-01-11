Woman accused of stealing money from Pahrump arts council

Kristin Swan, 52, of Pahrump, was arrested Wednesday and faces three counts of obtaining money under false pretense, embezzlement, and theft between $640 and $3,500.

Kristin Swan (Nye County Sheriff's Department)

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling money while she was board president of the Pahrump Visual and Performing Arts Council.

Kristin Swan, 52, of Pahrump, was arrested Wednesday and faces three counts of obtaining money under false pretense, embezzlement, and theft between $640 and $3,500, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night.

Nye County Sheriff’s deputies received a report Dec. 30, 2019 of an embezzlement, Sgt. Ann Horak said in a video statement.

Board members of the Pahrump Visual and Performing Arts Council noticed a discrepancy in their financial records, Horak said. They saw several transfers from the council’s savings account that weren’t approved by the board and Swan “was responsible for the withdrawals.”

The board contacted the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Swan was president of the board at the time of the withdrawals in July 2019, Horak said, but has since stepped down and no longer is on the board.

