Woman faces attempted murder charge after North Las Vegas fire

A woman is being held on attempted murder and first-degree arson charges in connection with a fire that broke out in her parents’ North Las Vegas home.

A woman is accused of attempted murder after a fire broke out in her parents’ North Las Vegas home on Monday.

Antanisha Tyresha Ellis remained jailed Wednesday on $20,000 bail at the Las Vegas Detention Center on charges of first-degree arson and attempted murder, jail records show. She faces the attempted murder charge due to the ages of her parents, who were home at the time, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

The department identified Ellis as a 21-year-old woman, but jail records list her age as 20.

The fire was reported at about 3:45 p.m. Monday on the 800 block of East Nelson Avenue, where investigators suspect that Ellis, agitated with her parents, had set fire to a mattress inside their home, according to the department.

Her parents escaped uninjured, and the blaze, which did not spread to neighboring apartment units, was extinguished within 15 minutes of the department’s arrival.

The department said Ellis was arrested after investigators analyzed the scene and interviewed several witnesses.

