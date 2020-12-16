Woman faces misdemeanors in fatal southwest valley crash

A 34-year-old woman who authorities say disobeyed a traffic signal in a deadly February crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley is facing a pair of misdemeanor charges.

Jing Guo (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jing Guo, of Las Vegas, was booked Monday at the Clark County Detention Center on misdemeanor charges of vehicular manslaughter and disobeying a traffic device. The charges stem from a Feb. 20 crash at West Windmill Lane and South Jones Boulevard that killed Alana McDonald, 21, of Las Vegas.

A declaration of warrant for Guo states at 1:50 p.m., Guo was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on Jones when police say she “failed to stop” for a red traffic signal. A chain reaction crash involving McDonald’s vehicle and at least two other vehicles then unfolded. Police reports state McDonald was critically injured, then died on Feb. 26 at an area hospital.

The warrant states Guo’s actions “resulted in the delayed death of Alana McDonald.” Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate Guo has pleaded not guilty. A bench trial on the charges is scheduled for March 30.

