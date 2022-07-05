Youth critically injured in Las Vegas hit and run

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a youth Monday night.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a youth Monday night.

Police said at 8:47 p.m., what was believed to be a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound on Miller Avenue, near Revere Street, when it struck a juvenile in the 800 block of Miller Avenue.

“The driver of the Chevrolet failed to remain at the collision scene and fled the area,” police said. “Vehicle parts located at the scene indicated the vehicle was possibly a silver 2016-2017 Chevrolet Cruze.”

The youth was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the location of the car is asked to call police at 702-828-3786. To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofNV.com. Tips that lead to a felony arrest or an indictment via CrimeStoppers could result in a cash reward.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.