82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

Youth critically injured in Las Vegas hit and run

Police seeking help in hit and run fatality
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2022 - 6:35 am
 
(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a youth Monday night.

Police said at 8:47 p.m., what was believed to be a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound on Miller Avenue, near Revere Street, when it struck a juvenile in the 800 block of Miller Avenue.

“The driver of the Chevrolet failed to remain at the collision scene and fled the area,” police said. “Vehicle parts located at the scene indicated the vehicle was possibly a silver 2016-2017 Chevrolet Cruze.”

The youth was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the location of the car is asked to call police at 702-828-3786. To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofNV.com. Tips that lead to a felony arrest or an indictment via CrimeStoppers could result in a cash reward.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Two downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
Two downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
2
ESPN analyst Hank Goldberg dies at Las Vegas home
ESPN analyst Hank Goldberg dies at Las Vegas home
3
Lake Mead through the decades — PHOTOS
Lake Mead through the decades — PHOTOS
4
Man arrested in Illinois shooting that killed 6
Man arrested in Illinois shooting that killed 6
5
NFL cities ranked from Las Vegas to (ugh!) Cincinnati
NFL cities ranked from Las Vegas to (ugh!) Cincinnati
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An ambulance and armed police outside the Field's shopping center, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denm ...
Mall shooting in Copenhagen leaves 3 dead, 3 critical; suspect arrested
By Jan M. Olsen and Karl Ritter The Associated Press

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved, though police were still investigating.

 
Las Vegas man now a suspect in 2 homicides
By Glenn Puit and David Wilson / RJ

Las Vegas police say a man arrested in an east Las Vegas slaying is now a suspect in a second homicide in the same neighborhood.