5 great holiday gifts that benefit Las Vegas nonprofits

From support for human trafficking survivors to funding the parks to assisting with employment for those with disabilities, your gifts can make a difference.

Opportunity Village's Magical Forest.

"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" on Saturday, November 10, 2018. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the season of giving, give well. When shopping for loved ones, it can be easy to find products that make great gifts and benefit local organizations that are working to support people and public lands.

I Am Empowered candle

Las Vegas nonprofit, the Cupcake Girls, provides confidential support and aftercare to human trafficking survivors. Volunteers visit legal strip clubs and brothels to deliver cupcakes and distribute resource cards to women who may have needs related to homelessness, domestic violence, trafficking, substance abuse and career transition. All of the proceeds from the I Am Empowered candle by Yo Soy are donated to the organization. The candle smells of honey and almond and offers an inspiring mantra. $12, thecupcakegirls.org/shopcupcakegirls

Magical Forest tickets

For a gift the whole family can enjoy together, pick up a pack of tickets to Las Vegas holiday mainstay Magical Forest at Opportunity Village. Proceeds benefit Opportunity Village, a nonprofit that provides adults with disabilities with vocational training, community employment, recreation and other services. More than one million lights illuminate the Magical Forest. General admission tickets include access to showings of “Elf the Musical.” Passport tickets also come with unlimited rides and attractions. $15 to $22, opportunityvillage.org

America the Beautiful Pass

The National Parks Pass is a ticket to 2,000 federal recreation sites, including Nevada’s own Great Basin National Park. The pass covers 365 entrance and day-use fees for the outdoorsy one in your life. $80, usparkpass.com

‘Jackson The Red Rock Canyon Burro’

The Southern Nevada Conservancy creates opportunities to discover, understand and enjoy public lands in the Silver State. “Jackson The Red Rock Canyon Burro,” which was written and illustrated by locals, is about a burro and horse in the Mojave Desert. $12, shop.southernnevadaconservancy.org

Keith Haring Hoodie

Best Buddies Nevada offers one-to-one friendship, integrated employment and leadership development programs to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Nevada. The Traditional Haring Hoodie in black bears a logo by Keith Haring and will keep you warm all winter. $50, shop.bestbuddies.org