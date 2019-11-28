10 ways to celebrate the holidays in Las Vegas

The Holiday Cactus Garden at Ethel M Chocolates Factory marks its 26th year. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Skate to your heart's content at the Rock Rink in Downtown Summerlin. No credit

After gliding around the rink at the The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' Boulevard Pool, warm up at the fire pits. (Erik Kabik)

Nevada Ballet Theatre performs "The Nutcracker," choreographed by James Canfield. Credit: Nevada Ballet Theatre

The Las Vegas Philharmonic will perform at their concert, "A Baroque Holiday — Handel’s Messiah," on Dec. 6.

Bring the family to enjoy holiday classics performed twice on Dec. 7 by the Las Vegas Philharmonic. Credit: Getty Images

Screen shot from the website mindtwistescapes.com

Majestic Repertory Theatre's “Krampus” invites audience members to a family party gone terribly wrong. Getty images

Paula Dymond of Toronto, left, and Jen Jakubowicz of Philadelphia pose in front of a 15-foot-tall gingerbread house in the lobby of Aria in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. The team at the Patisserie at Aria constructed the structure, baked over 600 pounds of gingerbread, including 5-foot-tall gingerbread people and giant sugar bears. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bartenders Clint "Spotty" Spotleson, left, and Bryan Pierzga, right, mix drinks at the Sand Dollar Lounge in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. The bar is hosting Miracle on Spring Mountain, a five-week holiday pop-up with extravagant decorations and a specialty cocktail menu. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

There isn’t a wrong or right way to celebrate this time of year — even if you go all out for Boxing Day.

For some of you, there’s no place like a concert or a skating rink for the holidays, and that’s great.

Others, though, may like their seasonal chills to come more from terror than the weather, and an interactive evening with a European goat demon may be just what Santa ordered.

Enjoy this look at local Christmas events, ranging from the traditional to the unconventional.

Traditional

Holiday Cactus Garden

In its 26th year, more than a million lights decorate the Ethel M Chocolates Factory’s 3-acre Holiday Cactus Garden. Nightly until 10 p.m. through Jan. 5; free. ethelm.com

Rock Rink

Skate under the stars and a 40-foot-tall holiday tree at the Rock Rink in Downtown Summerlin. Varied hours through Jan. 20; $15 and up. summerlin.com

The Ice Rink

While ice skating may evoke visions of snowy pastures and frozen lakes, ice skating in Las Vegas is a rooftop affair. Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas transforms into a wonderland with snow showers, fire pits and an ice-skating rink. Varied hours through Jan. 5; $25 all-day skate pass; $15 Monday through Thursday for Nevada residents. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

‘The Nutcracker’

Continuing its annual tradition, Nevada Ballet Theatre recounts the classic tale of Clara and her nutcracker doll through James Canfield’s choreography. In the company’s largest production of the year, dancers are dwarfed by a 34-foot-tall Victorian dollhouse and 30-foot-tall Christmas tree. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-15, 19-21; 2 p.m. Dec. 14, 21, 23; 1 p.m. Dec. 15, 22; 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 22 at The Smith Center; $30.95-$189.95. thesmithcenter.com

‘A Baroque Holiday — Handel’s Messiah’

The Las Vegas Philharmonic will present two Christmas concertos along with Handel’s joyous and festive “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at The Smith Center; $30-$110. lvphil.org

‘A Classic Holiday’

In a family-friendly concert, the Las Vegas Philharmonic will play favorites including “Sleigh Ride,” Little Drummer Boy” and “Deck the Halls.” The two performances also will feature narration of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and a sing-along to close the show. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at The Smith Center; $30-$110. lvphil.org

Unconventional

A Christmas escape

You have one hour to locate Ralphie’s “official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle” and extricate yourself from “A Christmas Story Escape” at Fashion Show mall. Solve puzzles, open locks and work your way through multiple spaces in this holiday-themed escape room. Book at mindtwistescapes.com.

‘Krampus’

In a darkly comic immersive theater experience, “Krampus” invites audience members to a family party gone terribly wrong. The story involves a night of Christmas games, caroling, cookie-decorating and maybe a human sacrifice or two. 7 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5-22; at a private residence (location revealed to ticketholders the day before the show); $45; 21 and older. majesticrepertory.com

Giant gingerbread house

Using more than 600 pounds of gingerbread, the team at Patisserie at Aria has created a 15-foot-tall gingerbread house with peppermint tiles, sugar bear detailing and edible gingerbread people. On display 24 hours in Aria’s lobby; free. aria.com

Miracle on Spring Mountain

Replete with candy canes, stockings, fruitcake and mistletoe, the Sand Dollar Lounge has been transformed into Miracle on Spring Mountain. The fantastical Christmas-crazy pop-up serves holiday-themed cocktails in a winter wonderland for six weeks. thesanddollarlv.com