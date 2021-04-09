5 giant artist-designed bingo balls installed on Las Vegas Strip

Mobile game developer PlayStudios has recruited five Las Vegas artists to help commemorate the launch of its latest app, myVEGAS Bingo.

Pedestrians pass a 200-pound bingo ball by artist Jerry Misko, displayed in front of The Mirage Volcano, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. PLAYSTUDIOS spurred the art installation, which placed four other bingo balls at MGM Resorts International properties on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Local artists Ryan Brunty, Jerry Misko, Nancy Good, Miguel Rodriguez and Mary Felker worked for about a week in February applying their artistic styles to the bingo spheres. (Five Stars Creative)

Mary Felker's spherical sculpture (Five Stars Creative)

Mary Felker (Five Stars Creative)

Ryan Brunty (Five Stars Creative)

A 200-pound bingo ball by artist Jerry Misko is displayed in front of The Mirage Volcano on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. PLAYSTUDIOS spurred the art installation, which placed four other bingo balls at MGM Resorts International properties on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

If you recognize your favorite local artists’ works popping up on the Las Vegas Strip, make sure to shout “bingo!”

As part of the collaboration, the artists were invited to apply their interpretations of Las Vegas to the faces of five larger-than-life bingo balls that are now installed at MGM properties across the Las Vegas Strip.

“We’re a creative company and we’re committed to the arts, so we thought to partner with the talented local community,” says PlayStudios CEO Andrew Pascal. “The scale really commands attention and the balls are each so vibrant and interesting. It’s a great way to celebrate the art community and city we love.”

Local artists Ryan Brunty, Jerry Misko, Nancy Good, Miguel Rodriguez and Mary Felker worked for about a week in February applying their artistic styles to the bingo spheres.

Felker, who co-owns Hey Maker at Fergusons Downtown, drew upon her dreamy pastel shades to enrobe her ball in richly textured cactuses.

“The sphere was definitely a new learning experience,” says Felker. “I paint very drippy with like a watercolor look. When I saw the ball I was like, ‘ok here I go.’ ”

Felker’s ball, O70, is located on the MGM Grand main lobby adjacent to check-in desks.

“Ever since I was in school studying art, I wanted to bring a piece of the desert landscape to the downtown area and the Strip,” says Felker. “Now I feel like I’m getting to do that.”

Ryan Brunty, the founder of Depressed Monsters, integrated his character Yerman into the design of his bingo ball, located at Mandalay Bay near the valet entrance.

“Next year will be the 10-year anniversary of Depressed Monsters,” says Brunty of his street art and mental health advocacy brand. “The pandemic forced me to step back and refocus and feel like a working artist. It’s neat to see how the character is still helping me.”

Brunty says that he did not have a plan for his art before arriving at the studio, but chose to draw on the feelings of loneliness he experienced during the past year.

“I will say the curator put together one of the strongest showings of Vegas artists in a long time, you have all the heavy hitters,” says Brunty. “I was born and raised here. It’s cool to see [the sculpture] on the Strip. For them to hire artists from the community for this is a big thing.”

The other spherical sculptures are located at The Mirage Volcano lagoon, the New York-New York Brooklyn Bridge and the Excalibur lobby. The MGM properties are all playable locations within the free-to-play mobile game that offers real-life rewards such as vacations, concerts and cruises.

Following a recent announcement that PlayStudios went public via a definitive merger agreement with Acies Acquisition Corp., PlayStudios may become the first publicly listed mobile games company offering players real-world rewards.

