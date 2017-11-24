5 picks for art in Las Vegas

A superstar singer (Grammy nominee Deborah Cox) hires an ex-Secret Service agent (Judson Mills) to protect her from a stalker in this stage version, which continues at 7:30 p.m. through Sunday, plus 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at The Smith Center.

Deborah Cox as Rachel Marron in "The Bodyguard"

‘The Bodyguard’

A superstar singer (Grammy nominee Deborah Cox) hires an ex-Secret Service agent (Judson Mills) to protect her from a stalker in this stage version of the 1992 Whitney Houston-Kevin Costner thriller, which continues at 7:30 p.m. through Sunday, plus 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at The Smith Center. For tickets ($49-$127), click on thesmithcenter.com.

‘December to Remember’

It’s still November, but the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North, gets a jump on the holidays with its 11th annual “December to Remember,” as displays and special programs explore diverse cultural traditions — and universal themes of friendship and family — from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission is $6 to $12. Additional information: lvnhm.org.

‘In Dreamy Solitude’

French artist and author Marianic Parra explores natural forms “In Dreamy Solitude,” a free exhibit of drawings, paintings and mixed-media works through Jan. 27 at the College of Southern Nevada’s Artspace Gallery, located above the main entrance lobby of the North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. For details, visit csn.edu/artgallery.

‘Grandpa & Mike’

Land artist Michael Heizer’s ongoing “City” project — which he began in 1972 in rural Lincoln County — is too monumental for one artist to build alone. Meleah Smith explores how her family helped to realize Heizer’s vision in a free lecture subtitled “Art, Labor & Friendship in Rural Nevada,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at UNLV’s Barrick Museum of Art. For more information, visit unlv.edu/barrickmuseum.

‘Spectaculathon’

Bits and pieces of more than 200 Grimm tales — from classics (“Snow White”) to curiosities (“The Devil’s Grandmother”) — turn up in the madcap “Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” which launches a four-performance run at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Performances continue at 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 and 1 p.m. Dec. 2; visit bit.ly/2zT7AGD to purchase tickets ($7-$8).