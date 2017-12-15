5 picks for art in Las Vegas

Artist Nancy Good's "Flaming Metropolis," featured at the Winchester Cultural Center.

‘See, Touch and Go Dream: The Burning Tapestries’

You can see artist Nancy Good’s “See, Touch and Go Dream: The Burning Tapestries” — kaleidoscopic, mandala-like images that capture, and reinterpret, the annual Burning Man gathering — at the Winchester Cultural Center through Jan. 1. But you can see and touch alongside Good during an artist’s talk and workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Winchester center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; for more information, visit newlightfotodesign.com or ClarkCountyNV.gov.

‘Rejoice!’

The Las Vegas Master Singers celebrate the holiday season — and their 25th anniversary — as past conductors Susan Johnson and Jocelyn Jensen return to the podium to direct the 90-voice choir alongside current director David Weiller. The Harmony Handbells and pianists Jae Ahn-Benton and Barbara Buer round out the guest list for the free concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Green Valley Presbyterian Church, 1798 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson. For more details, visit lvmastersingers.com.

‘Mistletoe’

Smith Center regular Frankie Moreno turns up “With Plenty of Mistletoe” to make the season bright at Cabaret Jazz, adding a festive holiday vibe to his usual vintage-meets-modern flair at 8 p.m. Friday and 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets ($30-$42) are available at thesmithcenter.com.

Ink Spots

The original Ink Spots quartet dates back to the early 1930s, but the harmonies live on as current Ink Spots Flery Bursey, Lawrence Jones, Oscar D, and Eddie Coco Stancil share holiday favorites at a free all-ages Christmas concert at 2 p.m. Saturday at the West Las Vegas Library Theater, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. More details: artslasvegas.org.

‘Songs of the Season’

Traditional holiday favorites get a barbershop boost when the Celebrity City Chorus shows off its four-part harmonies during a “Songs of the Season” concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. For tickets ($11 in advance, $13 on show day), go to parksreg.clarkcountynv.gov.