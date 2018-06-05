Arts & Culture

Acting coach reminisces about growing up in Vegas, meeting Elvis

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2018 - 5:12 pm
 

When Daryl Morris was 8 or 9 years old, he met one of his father’s colleagues at the International Hotel.

“I remember reaching up: ‘Hi, who are you?’ ” Morris recalls.

As a little boy, he might not have known who Elvis Presley was, but his father, Bobby Morris (who turns 91 this month), certainly did; for a time, he was Presley’s showroom conductor at the International (later the Las Vegas Hilton, now the Westgate).

Presley didn’t make much of an impression on young Daryl, but two other performers definitely did.

He’d always loved movies, Morris says. “But I was lying on the bed with Mom, watching ‘Sonny & Cher’ (on their “Comedy Hour” in the early ’70s) and I said, ‘Mom, I want to do that.’ ”

From 11, when he started acting classes at a Las Vegas studio, until his 30s, he was “in and out” of acting, says Morris, who’s now 56. “I moved to L.A. and got even more serious about it,” studying at Playhouse West, founded by renowned acting teacher Sanford Meisner.

Morris studied with, among others, Jeff Goldblum, one of Playhouse West’s co-founding directors, and he uses that training in the weekly acting classes he teaches at the Indie Film Factory, a studio tucked away in a central Las Vegas business park.

Morris’ classes are “very methodical, fashioned after the way he (Goldblum) taught,” he says. “I teach a military discipline, so my actors are prepared and disciplined.” (That’s apparent from the “Sir! Yes sir!” responses his students chant following one of his observations: “Actors get in your own way; get out of your way. … Are we clear?”)

Although he sells insurance as his “day job,” Morris not only teaches but acts, in projects ranging from Las Vegas Little Theatre — most recently in LVLT’s New Works contest winner, “/se-krits/” — to “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.” (That’s Morris as the “Stern Man” in the opening scene with Kevin James).

We caught up with the Las Vegas native before one of his classes, where he reflected on the town of his youth — and how it’s changed.

Review-Journal: When, and why, did your family move to Las Vegas?

Morris: My dad got here in 1951. He’s a professional drummer. He came here with a traveling band and liked it so much he decided to stay. He played for Louis Prima and Keely Smith at the Sahara in the late ’50s. … I grew up in … essentially Eastern (Avenue) and Vegas Valley (Drive), close to Valley High School. We moved around … to Tahoe, then back, to Carson City, and moved back. My father was entertainment director for Harvey’s (Lake Tahoe hotel-casino), but his big claim to fame was being Elvis’ conductor.

What was Las Vegas like when you were a kid? Where were your favorite hangouts?

Las Vegas was very empty. It didn’t have a lot of hotels. There was a lot of empty land on the Strip. I do remember — when you’re a little kid, you don’t go into casinos much unless you’re with your parents. Las Vegas was very un-corporate. … I used to love the $2 steak at (Binion’s) Horseshoe, with the million (dollars on display) … and 50-cent Heinekens. It was much easier to move around. Now, everything’s so corporate, so expensive. … I worked at the Parkway (movie) Theaters (on Maryland Parkway). Being around my dad, being around showbiz, I remember seeing Shecky Greene and Wayne Newton at the theaters. … Vegas was very old-school.

How did your dad become Elvis Presley’s conductor? Did he share any Elvis stories?

My dad, to the best of my recollection, was supposed to be the entertainment director for the lounge (at the International). Harry James was supposed to be the conductor for Elvis and pulled out at the last minute. (The International’s entertainment director) asked my dad if he could do it. So he went to UNLV and took a two-week crash course in conducting. … He was there on opening night for Elvis. He said everybody who was anybody in the world was there: Frank Sinatra, Cary Grant. … Elvis could never get into his dressing room (because of the crowds), so Elvis used my dad’s dressing room (to relax after his performances). Before his first show, Elvis was a little trepidatious. My dad told him, “Just pretend everyone in the audience is sitting there in their underwear.”

Any other showroom memories of your dad at work?

We either sat in the light booth, which was a great place to watch the show, or at the dinner show, a table pushed right up against the stage. We all got dressed up in suits . … When he was working with Louis Prima, he would work the midnight-to-6 shift in the (Sahara’s) Casbar Lounge, and the Rat Pack would come and sit in. It was 10 deep on the rail. You’ll never see that again in this town.

What’s your philosophy of acting? Has it changed through the years?

My philosophy of acting is, work from the truth. We work from the truth. … Moment to moment. The big thing is listening (and) living truthfully under imaginary circumstances. I use lots of different tools, acting exercises. … It’s about listening and being emotionally prepared for a scene. … I require dedication and commitment. Commitment and dedication, because it’s about the passion for the work.

■ Favorite movie

“’The Godfather’”

■ Last show or concert you attended

“Chris Stapleton — amazing.”

■ Most recent book you’ve read?

“Two I’m reading now: ‘Fire and Fury’ (by Michael Wolff) and ‘The Game: Penetrating the Secret Society of Pickup Artists’ by Neil Strauss”

■ Daily ritual

“I drink a special drink of lemon juice, apple cider vinegar and echinacea”

■ Personal motto

Semper fi (from the Latin phrase for “always faithful” — the motto of the U.S. Marine Corps)

■ Best place to take out-of-town visitors

“Downtown, or The Linq is fun”

■ Favorite vacation destination

Hawaii

■ Favorite indulgence

“I don’t do it a lot, but a really good steak”

■ What’s a food you could eat all day?

Pistachios

■ Favorite hobby

Golf

Contact Carol Cling at ccling@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @CarolSCling on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Arts & Culture
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Arts & Culture Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like