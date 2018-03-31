Art exhibitions on display in Las Vegas Valley this week

"Bambi and Flower" (Karin Arruda)

Disney artist

Artist Karin Arruda will create paper sculptures from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. April 8. On Saturday, Arruda will give a demonstration at noon, followed by a free class for all ages and skill levels at 3 p.m. Magical Memories Gallery Featuring Disney Fine Art on the Terrace Level at Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. magicalmemoriesforumshops.com

‘Technology and Touch’

Printmakers from San Francisco and Reykjavik, Iceland, explore the balance they must find between handwork and technology. The opening reception with the artists will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday. The exhibition is part of a series of events in conjunction with the Southern Graphics Conference International: Altered Landscapes. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art at Art Square, 1025 S. First St. priscillafowler.com

‘Rift’

A wide range of printmaking techniques used by Nevada artists — including intaglio, mezzotint, woodcut and serigraph — are showcased in the exhibition “Rift: A Collection of Nevada Printmakers.” The artists’ reception and curator’s talk will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Printmaking exhibition

“Grit and Sensitivity” explores the variety of methods and processes used by eight artists in the development of their prints. The reception will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery at UNLV’s Alta Ham Fine Arts building, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. eiseverywhere.com/ehome/sgci2018

‘Visual Meditations’

Jing Zhou’s digital print artwork explores common humanity and diverse society. Zhou is associate professor of art and design at Monmouth University in New Jersey. College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Art with Heart

Artist Aniko Doman will lead a group art project to benefit Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ascaya Sales Center, 1 Ascaya Blvd., Henderson. Participants will help with the “Mediterranean Landscape,” a Picasso-inspired painting to be auctioned off for the nonprofit. Donations of grocery and fast-food gift cards, bus passes and toiletries for NPHY will be accepted at the Vino with a View event. facebook.com/ascaya

Bikini Atoll Nuclear Test

Watercolor painting by Naval artist Arthur Beaumont depicts the 1946 Baker atomic test during Operation Crossroads on Bikini Atoll. Pacific Testing Gallery at National Atomic Testing Museum, 755 E. Flamingo Road. nationalatomictestingmuseum.org

‘Golden Anniversary’

The “50 Years of Preserving History: Celebrating the Golden Anniversary of the Clark County Museum” exhibit presents the museum’s history through a collection of photographs and objects. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘In Between’

Husband-and-wife artists Nanda Sharifpour and Ali Fathollahi exhibit new artwork in a variety of mediums, including video installation, projected image and sculptures. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

BCAG exhibit

Glass art by Boulder City Art Guild member Annalea DeFazio is on display in the exhibit “Annalea by the Sea.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

