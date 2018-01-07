Art exhibitions on display in Las Vegas

"Electric Skies" by Bobbie Ann Howell (cut paper acrylic paint)

Sush Machida and Tim Bavington print

‘Mojave: Transcendent Desert’

Photography, drawings, stone lithography, paintings and poetry by artists and writers demonstrate a deep connection to the desert landscape. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Obsidian Fine Art

Music, dance and the human figure are the themes illustrated in paintings by Steve Anthony and Mandy Joy. Obsidian Fine Art at the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsididanfineart

Ann Boulais

Black-and-white photography exhibit by Boulder City Art Guild member Ann Boulais. Artist reception will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Celestial Abstractions’

Abstract paintings by Benjamin Schmitt. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, Art Square, 1025 S. First St. priscillafowler.com

Heritage Gallery

“Over Here: Clark County and World War One” showcases the efforts of Clark County’s young community during the war. Items on display include a collection of 1917 Red Cross magazines, railroad artifacts and promotional posters. Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov

‘Collide’

Holly Rae Vaughn’s large kaleidoscope sculpture was constructed in Plexiglas and framed by wood. Vaughn’s artwork explores the visual effects produced by combinations of light refracted through colored material. Rotunda Gallery at Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Parkway. hollyraevaughn.com

‘In Dreamy Solitude’

Drawing, paintings and mixed media artwork by Marianic Parra of Beziers, France. College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Samurai warrior exhibit

“Samurai: Armor from the Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Collection” represents the evolution of the samurai warrior’s appearance and equipment over 600 years. Items on display include full suits of armor, helmets, weapons and masks. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

‘Past Perfect’

Jeana Eve Klein’s mixed-media exhibit, inspired by abandoned houses, tells a visual story of a present place with the artist imagining its past. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. jeanaeveklein.com

Photo exhibit

Temporary photo exhibit depicting drug cartel violence in Mexico, and efforts by security forces and citizens to fight back, by Mexico-based journalists Fernando Brito and Ioan Grillo. The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave. themobmuseum.org

‘Las Vegas Lineup’

Viewers are invited to help identify figures in vintage photos of Las Vegas in this interactive exhibit by the Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum. Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Reminiscent Thoughts’

The juried show by ThinkArt! features paintings, photography and mixed media artwork by visual and literary artists. Artspace at SpringHill Suites Convention Center, 2989 Paradise Road. thinknwonder.org

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

‘World Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Vinyl banner exhibit

“Red” is the color theme for the vinyl banners on display as part of the city of Las Vegas Aerial Gallery. The exhibit features artwork by eight artists on light poles spanning eight blocks in downtown Las Vegas. First Street Art Trail, located on First Street from Boulder Avenue to Bridger Avenue. 702-229-2787

Cesere Brothers Photography

The fine art underwater photography exhibit features animals, fish, waves, sunset and landscapes. Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. ceserebrothers.com

‘Resonating Objects’

California artist Margaret Noble’s exhibition of interactive sound and light sculptures influenced by the beat-driven dance culture of Southern California during the 1980s. Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Windows on First

Camilla Quinn’s exhibit “Appropriation” explores the history and evolution of the mandala, a Buddhist and Hindu geometric figure representing the universe. Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street. camillaquinn.com

Erte

Paintings, limited edition prints and bronze sculptures by artist and fashion designer Erte. Martin Lawrence Galleries at the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. martinlawrence.com/erte

