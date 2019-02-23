Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

Current MFA graduate student, Holly Lay working on fabric art. January 10, 2019 (Josh Hawkins/UNLV Creative Services)

"Yula" by Holly Lay

"Guadalupe" by Holly Lay

"Garden" by Holly Lay

Holly Lay

A culmination of ideas related to craft mediums, digital representation and consumption culture are on display in Holly Lay’s MFA Thesis exhibition “Digital Craft.” UNLV’s Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/donnabeamgallery

‘Our Daily Bread’

Daily works created in a variety of media — including pen and ink, colored pencil and pastel drawings and photography — by Ginger Bruner, Sean C. Jones and Montana Black can be viewed in the exhibit “Ginger-Sean-Montana: Our Daily Bread.” The reception and artists’ talk will be 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Thomas Shea

Landscape photographs of mountains, oceans, deserts and more by Thomas Shea are on display in the exhibit “Photography Art.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. thomas-shea-photography.com

Masters exhibition

Kristin Ferguson, Rita Maroun and Scott Sturman exhibit artwork in the “Celebrating Life Masters Exhibition.” The annual juried art exhibit program features artists who have won three or more awards over the past 18 years. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Kathryn Jill Johnson

Painted drawings by Kathryn Jill Johnson, professor of paintings and drawing at the University of Alabama in Huntsville are on display in “Dissonance.” College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

‘After Images’

Paintings by Vicki Richardson will be on display in the “After Images: African-American Heritage Exhibition.” Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Dayo Adelaja

Paintings by Cubist-influenced artist Dayo Adelaja are on display in the exhibit “Adelaja: A Retrospective of a Cubist Artist.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Myranda Bair

Mixed-media artwork focused on the importance of protecting natural resources by Myranda Bair is on display in the exhibit “All That Glitters.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. myrandabair.com

‘Axis Mundo’

Artwork by more than 50 artists — including paintings, print material, photography, video and fashion — are on display in the traveling exhibition “Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A.” UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Emil Fu

Ink-wash paintings, derived from the ancient Chinese tradition of brush painting, and color ink paintings by Emil Fu are on display in the exhibit “The Beauty and Rhythm of Ink.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. emilfu.com

‘Las Vegas Lineup’

Viewers are invited to help identify figures in vintage photos of Las Vegas in this interactive exhibit by the Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum. Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. clarkcountynv.gov

Nova May

Brightly colored tubes and suspended butterflies made from paper, cardboard and paper-mache with lighting elements are used to represent the transformational power of music taking flight in Nova May’s art installation “In Flight: Energy Liberated.” Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street.

