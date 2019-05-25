Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

A variety of artwork created by College of Southen Nevada students is on display in the “2019 Juried Student Exhibition” at CSN’s Fine Arts Gallery.

“Still Life” by Ramona Shauyegani, Oil on Canvas, 2019. From the College of Southern Nevada's “2019 Juried Student Exhibition.”

“The Brushes” by Tet Tran, Oil Painting, 2019. From the College of Southern Nevada's “2019 Juried Student Exhibition.”

“My Hero” by Reilly Murphy, Relief Print, 2019. From the College of Southern Nevada's “2019 Juried Student Exhibition.”

“Colors of Vegas” by Jocelyn Bryan, Oil on Canvas, 2019. From the College of Southern Nevada's “2019 Juried Student Exhibition.”

Student exhibition

Artwork created by College of Southern Nevada students — including drawings, paintings, printmaking and design — are showcased in the 2019 Juried Student Exhibition. Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Paul Lorin

Oil paintings capturing the falling sun on Southwest landscapes are on display in Paul Lorin’s exhibit “Sunsets: Capturing a Moment in Time.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Unraveling Identity’

Denise R. Durate’s multidisciplinary exhibition — featuring sculptural forms, an illustrated glossary, and a socially engaged tapestry — reframes the dialogue regarding human sexuality and gender identity by using the botanical world as a metaphor. The opening reception will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. deniserduarte.com; lvccld.org

Anne Gravett

Ceramic berry bowls, cat mugs and garden art and weaving creations — rugs, scarves, shawls — are on display in Anne Gravett’s exhibit, “Fire & Fiber.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘The Beauty of Purpose’

Paiute crafts — including baskets, arrowheads and stone artifacts — are on display in the exhibition “The Beauty of Purpose: Utilitarian Arts of the Paiute People.” Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

Traveling exhibition

The history and practice of drawing is showcased in the Nevada Touring Initiative traveling exhibition “Making a Mark.” Artspace Gallery at the CSN North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Forgotten Horizons’

Black-and-white photographs of six national parks in Nevada and New Mexico are showcased in Cody Brothers’ exhibition “Forgotten Horizons.” Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

‘Frozen in Flux’

Paintings and sculptures by Benjamin Schmitt and Benjamin Johnsen are on display in their exhibit “Frozen in Flux.” Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. benjaminschmittart.com; benjohnsen.blogspot.com

Sally Ripamonti

Paintings by artist Sally Ripamonti will be on display in the exhibit “Oils for Your Pleasure.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

Core Contemporary

The exhibition “BLOW-OUT/FLOW’r-OUT,” featuring sculpturelike photographic prints by Leon Syfrit and mixed-media artwork by Holly Lay. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Ste. D222. corecontemporary.com

‘A New Fall’

Visual artist Stephanie Serpick’s paintings of unmade beds and tossed sheets depict the empty bed as personal space in the exhibit “A New Fall.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. stephanieserpick.com

Thomas Shea

Landscape photographs of mountains, oceans, deserts and more by Thomas Shea are on display in the exhibit “Photography Art.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

‘Animals and Birds Among Us’

Artists depict the connection between humans and animals in four solo shows — Beej Nierengarten-Smith’s “Dogs of India,” Miss Julia Grey’s “Hummingbird Tableaux,” Eva Misa’s “Feral Bunnies” and the late Michael Crespo’s “Animals Among Us.” Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, 1300 S. Main St. No. 110. priscillafowler.com

‘Transitions’

Works illustrating the transitions and phases women experience in their lives are on display in the collaborative exhibition “Transitions.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Nevada Watercolor Society

The Nevada Watercolor Society’s 50th-anniversary “Signature Members Show” features paintings created with water-based media. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. nevadawatercolorsociety.org

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton. Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. wadehampton.com

Ted Polumbaum

Images of Freedom Summer, the Poor People’s Campaign and African American activists, artists, athletes and scholars by photojournalist Ted Polumbaum are on display in the exhibit “Lives on the Line: Images of Civil Rights.” West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient west Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

‘From Darkness Into Light’

Teams from the Illuminating Engineering Society created shadow sculptures from nonperishable goods for the exhibit “From Darkness Into Light.” The food items will benefit Three Square food bank after the exhibit. Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

LVAG Galleria Gallery

The Las Vegas Artists Guild’s gallery features fine art — oil and acrylic paintings, sculptures, photography, glass and more — artist meet-and-greets and live painting. Second floor next to Dillard’s at the Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson. lvartistsguild.org

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.