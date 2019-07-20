Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

The Winchester Cultural Center features space-themed works created by 16 local artists, through Aug. 16.

"Multiverse 42C," by Mila May, is on display in the exhibit "And Beyond" at Winchester Cultural Center. (Mila May)

"Fathom," by Karen Lopez, is on display in the exhibit "And Beyond" at Winchester Cultural Center.

"The Revolutionary Intention," by William Roger B. Bon, is on display in the exhibit "And Beyond" at Winchester Cultural Center.

‘And Beyond’

Sixteen local artists created a variety of works on space exploration and the universe for the Clark County Public Arts exhibit “And Beyond.” A reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. facebook.com/winchestercultural

Jason Tannen

Photographer and educator Jason Tannen explores the urban environment — and his interest in its erosion and obsolescence — in the exhibit “Remnant.” Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Chris Mazglad

Oil, acrylic and mixed-media abstract paintings by Chris Mazglad are on display in the exhibit “Spectrum.” A meet-the-artist reception will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. City Lights Art Gallery, 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

‘Jubilee Reunited’

Costumes from the long-running show “Jubilee!” are on display with the original design drawings by costume designer Pete Menefee. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Stefano Ripamonti

Photographs by Stefano Ripamonti are on display in the exhibit “I Spy, With My Little Eye.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

Photo exhibit

Winning entries from 2018 for the Audubon Photography Awards Traveling Exhibition are on display in the Nature Center Exhibit Hall at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 E. Wetlands Park Lane. clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark

Erik Beehn

College of Southern Nevada alum Erik Beehn showcases a variety of artwork — including paintings, photography, printmaking and installations — in “Are We There Yet?” FineArts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘OFF Centered’

Chris Bauder, KD Matheson, Jesse Smigel and Robin Stark — who created large-scale public art pieces for the Clark County Public Arts’ 2016 “Centered” project — exhibit their gallery work in “OFF Centered.” Rotunda Gallery at Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Parkway. facebook.com/ccpublicarts

Carol Bilodeau

Alcohol-ink artwork and photography by Boulder City Art Guild member Carol Bilodeau are on display at the guild’s gallery. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Life Is Colorful’

New acrylic paintings by Jorge A. Betancourt-Polanco, a children’s book author and illustrator — and graphic designer for Las Vegas Review-Journal publications — will be on display in the exhibit “Life Is Colorful.” East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road. jbpolanco.com

‘Into Africa’

Photographs and glass art focusing on five animals of Africa will be on display in Christine Wilson’s exhibit “Into Africa.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. lvccld.org

Hannelore Lowrey

Acrylic paintings based on the theme of water are on display in Hannelore Lowrey’s exhibit “The Varied Faces of Water.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Dino Might’

A custom mural and other works illustrate what dinosaurs “might” say or do in JW Caldwell’s exhibit “Dino Might.” Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Ronaldo Dizon

Ronaldo Dizon’s photographs from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia represent the impermanence of time in “Images Left Behind.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. johnnyczar.com

Federico Veronesi

Fine-art photography of African wildlife by Federico Veronesi is on display in the exhibit “One Life.” Carnevale Gallery located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com

Photo exhibit

The Nevada Camera Club showcases photographs from the 2019 Electronic Image Competition and a selection of images by 2018 Photographer of the Year Jerome Hamilton. Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. lvccld.org

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton. Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. wadehampton.com

Sapira Cheuk

Drawing upon sources from traditional Chinese art and classical Greek sculptures, Sapira Cheuk exhibits ink and paper installations and works on paper in “New Vessels, Unmade Structures.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

‘Beauty of Purpose’

Paiute crafts — including baskets, arrowheads and stone artifacts — are on display in the exhibition “The Beauty of Purpose: Utilitarian Arts of the Paiute People.” Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘Making Marks’

The Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes showcase calligraphy, fine-art books and paper arts in the exhibit “Making Marks.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

Mixed-media works are presented in two concurrent solo exhibits — Ken Farkash’s “Lopsided Pop” and Priscilla Fowler’s “More Visceral Blooms.” 1300 S. Main St. No. 110. priscillafowler.com

Christopher J. Brandstetter

Photographs of Detroit schools, homes and other abandoned buildings are on display in Christopher J. Brandstetter’s exhibit “Detroit: Art in Decay.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. facebook.com/chrisbrandstetterphotography

‘The Wide View’

A sense of artistic freedom can be viewed in three multimedia showcases of works by artists in Opportunity Village’s fine-arts program. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

Jack Wilson

A variety of works by Jack Wilson — including traditional and nontraditional paintings — are on display in the exhibit “Uncommon Curiosities.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Overcast’

A multimedia art exhibition by Brett Bolton. Charleston Heights Arts Center Lobby, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Daniel Miller

A series of paintings call attention to the homeless population in Daniel Miller’s exhibit “Unsheltered.” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. danielmiller-art.com

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the exhibit “Elements of Earth.” Signature Galleriesin the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

‘Sorry for the Mess’

Justin Favela and Ramiro Gomez showcase collaborative artwork on labor, childhood memories and life in Las Vegas. East and West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient west Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

