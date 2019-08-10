Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art features exhibits of mixed-media work by Ken Farkash and Priscilla Fowler.

"Guacamole," by Ken Farkash, at Priscilla Fowler Fine Art.

"Chemistry," by Ken Farkash, at Priscilla Fowler Fine Art.

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

Mixed-media works are presented in concurrent solo exhibits: Ken Farkash’s “Lopsided Pop” and Priscilla Fowler’s “More Visceral Blooms.” 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. priscillafowler.com

‘Art for Good’

R. Cline ARTS hosts a group show featuring works by five regional artists for its fundraising intitiative “Art for Good.” The gallery offers limited-edition “Prints for Good” from the artists to benefit the Shade Tree. R. Cline ARTS, 8 E. Charleston Blvd. rclinearts.com

Erik Beehn

College of Southern Nevada alum Erik Beehn showcases a variety of artwork — including paintings, photography, printmaking and installations — in “Are We There Yet?” Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery; erikbeehn.com

‘Winner’s Circle’

“Celebrating Life!” artists display their winning entries from the annual juried fine art competition in the exhibit “Celebrating Life! 2019 Winner’s Circle.” Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Exploration’

An exploration through time, space and countless perspectives of humanity is depicted in paintings and photography by Chase R. McCurdy. West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

Valentin Yordanov

Abstract paintings depict “non-spaces” in Valentin Yordanov’s exhibit “Beyond Borders.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. facebook.com/valentin.yordanov.gallery

‘Punks in Vegas’

Images of local musicians taken by photographers Steven Matview, Hunter Wallace, Aaron Mattern and Christopher Mounts are displayed in the exhibit “Punks in Vegas: An 8 Year Photo Retrospective.” Rebar, 1225 S. Main St. punksinvegas.com

‘Be Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

‘And Beyond’

Sixteen local artists created space-themed works in a variety of mediums for the Clark County Public Arts exhibit “And Beyond.” Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. facebook.com/winchestercultural

Jason Tannen

Photographer and educator Jason Tannen explores the urban environment — and his interest in its erosion and obsolescence — in the exhibit “Remnant.” Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Dawn Lockett

Boulder City Art Guild member Dawn Lockett showcases original acrylic paintings on recycled LP albums and other artwork at the guild’s gallery. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Kim Johnson

Large figurative paintings, mixed-media paintings, assemblage and an interactive installation are on display in Kim Johnson’s exhibit “Surfacing.” Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Dino Might’

A custom mural and other works illustrate what dinosaurs “might” say or do in JW Caldwell’s exhibit “Dino Might.” Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Ronaldo Dizon

Ronaldo Dizon’s photographs from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia represent the impermanence of time in “Images Left Behind.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive.

Federico Veronesi

Fine-art photography of African wildlife by Federico Veronesi is on display in the exhibit “One Life.” Carnevale Gallery located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com

Photo exhibit

The Nevada Camera Club showcases photographs from the 2019 Electronic Image Compeitition and a selection of images by 2018 Photographer of the Year Jerome Hamilton. Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. lvccld.org

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton. Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. lvccld.org

Sapira Cheuk

Drawing upon sources from traditional Chinese art and classical Greek sculptures, Sapira Cheuk exhibits ink and paper installations and works on paper in “New Vessels, Unmade Structures.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

‘Dry Wit’

“Dry Wit: Artworks From the Collection of the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art” explores the contrasts that unite the Las Vegas community through paintings, sculptures, illustration and photography. The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Making Marks’

The Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes showcase calligraphy, fine art books and paper arts in the exhibit “Making Marks.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

‘The Beauty of Purpose’

Paiute crafts — including baskets, arrowheads and stone artifacts — are on display in the exhibition “The Beauty of Purpose: Utilitarian Arts of the Paiute People.” Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.