Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

The Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art features two large-scale installations by Yasuaki Onishi through Oct. 27.

"Permeating Landscape" by Yasuaki Onishi (MGM Resorts International)

Yasuaki Onishi

Japanese artist Yasuaki Onishi reinterprets the principal elements of sculpture in the exhibition “Permeating Landscape.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa; onys.net

Ron Dorson

Photographs capturing the romance and spirit of the road are on display in Ron Dorson’s exhibit “The American Road: A Lifetime Journey.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. rondorson.com

‘Ten’

The exhibit showcases paintings created over the past 10 years depicting artist Gig Depio’s thoughts and experiences living in Las Vegas. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery; gigdepio.com

Thomas Shea

Landscape photographs of mountains, oceans, deserts and more by Thomas Shea are on display in the exhibit “Photography Art.” Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. thomas-shea-photography.com

‘Water in the Desert’

Through a variety of mediums, 20 local artists share their perspectives on the ways that water influences desert life in the Clark County Public Arts exhibit “Water in the Desert.” Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. facebook.com/winchestercultural

Liz Ensz

Printmaking, mixed media and installation work by Maryland-based artist Liz Ensz will be on display in “Contemporary Stratigraphy.” Fine Arts Gallery at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Dr. Seuss

Prints and bronze limited-edition artwork by Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, are on display in the exhibit “The Cat Behind the Hat!” Skye Art Gallery located on the third level at the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. skyeartgallery.com

‘Punks in Vegas’

Images of local musicians taken by photographers Steven Matview, Hunter Wallace, Aaron Mattern and Christopher Mounts are displayed in the exhibit “Punks in Vegas: An 8 Year Photo Retrospective.” Rebar, 1225 S. Main St. punksinvegas.com

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the exhibit “Elements of Earth.” Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

Jason Tannen

Photographer and educator Jason Tannen explores the urban environment — and his interest in its erosion and obsolescence — in the exhibit “Remnant.” Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Kim Johnson

Large figurative paintings, mixed-media paintings, assemblage and an interactive installation are on display in Kim Johnson’s exhibit “Surfacing.” Gallery at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Into Africa’

Photographs and glass art focusing on five animals of Africa are on display in Christine Wilson’s exhibit “Into Africa.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Connective Tissue’

Large-scale murals and interactive installations by neuroscientist-turned-artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya are on display in “Connective Tissue.” East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

David Baird

Sculptures, paintings, monoprints and mixed-media by UNLV architecture professor David Baird are on display at Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. priscillafowler.com

‘Native Nevada Basketry Traditions’

Native American basket weavers show the differences and similarities in construction and design due to tribal traditions and affiliations. Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Michael Mahalak

Works created with oil- and water-based paint, pen and pencil and digital art are on display in Michael Mahalak’s exhibit “Fractionalism by Mahalak.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Matt Ortego

Matt Ortego shares his views on animal rights and morality in the exhibit “Cornish Assault: Painting Series 1.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Virginia Derryberry

Painting, fiber and mixed-media installation artwork by Virginia Derryberry is on display in the exhibition “Truth to Tell.” Artspace Gallery at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Thomas Knapp

Photography by Thomas Knapp will be on display in the exhibit “Man and Nature … A Spectrum.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

‘Lobo Loco’

Paintings, sculptures, assemblage works and drawings by Leobardos Bracamontes are on display in “Lobo Loco.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Ste. D222. corecontemporary.com

‘Winner’s Circle’

“Celebrating Life!” artists display their winning entries from the annual juried fine art competition in the exhibit “Celebrating Life! 2019 Winner’s Circle.” Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Glynn Galloway

Contemporary sculptures made with leather and fiber are on display in Glynn Galloway’s exhibit “Leather or Knot.” West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

Valentin Yordanov

Abstract paintings depict “non-spaces” in Valentin Yordanov’s exhibit “Beyond Borders.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. facebook.com/valentin.yordanov.gallery

‘Dry Wit’

“Dry Wit: Artworks From the Collection of the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art” explores the contrasts that unite the Las Vegas community through paintings, sculptures, illustration and photography. The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Vicki Rose

Digital photographic art by Vicki Rose is on display in the exhibit “Photographic Transformations.” City Lights Art Gallery, 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

‘Eclectic Nevada’

This bilingual exhibit shows the diversity of the state through interactive components (a typewriter, chalkboard and “Fur Real” wall panel) and a wide range of photographs — including never-before-seen images of Hoover Dam construction, railroads and Las Vegans. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Be Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at the Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

