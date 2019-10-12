Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery features works by Nevada artists and poets in the exhibition “Imagine Nevada.”

Heather Lang-Cassera, poetry and Logan Riley artist, "Desert Hockey," featured in "Imagine Nevada" (Nevada Humanities)

Heather Lang-Cassera, poetry and Logan Riley artist, "Desert Hockey," featured in "Imagine Nevada" (Nevada Humanities)

Jeff Fulmer's "Prickly Poppy" acrylic. Jeff Fulmer is one of 12 artists with works featured in "Imagine Nevada" (Nevada Humanities)

Gig Depio's "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall" oil on canvas. Gig Depio is one of 12 artists with works featured in "Imagine Nevada" (Nevada Humanities)

Angela Brommel poetry book "Mojave In July." Angela Brommel is one of seven poets with works featured in "Imagine Nevada" (Nevada Humanities)

‘Imagine Nevada’

Nevada Humanities and the Las Vegas Book Festival will celebrate 10 years of collaborative exhibitions with Nevada artists and poets in “Imagine Nevada.” Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Virginia Derryberry

Painting, fiber and mixed-media installation artwork by Virginia Derryberry is on display in the exhibition “Truth to Tell.” Artspace Gallery at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Amy Kurzweil

Illustrations and cartoons from New Yorker cartoonist Amy Kurzweil are on display in the Las Vegas Book Festival Exhibition. Mayor’s Gallery at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

Thomas Knapp

Photography by Thomas Knapp is on display in the exhibit “Man and Nature … A Spectrum.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

‘Ten’

The exhibit showcases paintings created over the past 10 years by Gig Depio depicting the artist’s thoughts and experiences living in Las Vegas. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery; gigdepio.com

Liz Ensz

Printmaking, mixed-media and installation work by Maryland-based artist Liz Ensz is on display in “Contemporary Stratigraphy.” Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

David Baird

Sculptures, paintings, monoprints and mixed-media by David Baird — a professor of architecture at UNLV. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. priscillafowler.com

‘Native Nevada Basketry Traditions’

Native American basket weavers show the differences and similarities in construction and design due to tribal traditions and affiliations. Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Tomas Gaspar

Tomas Gaspar’s 30-year photo documentary of Steven Lofton and Roger Croteau’s commitment to providing foster care to HIV/AIDS children is on display in “An American Family — An AIDS Legacy (1989-2019).” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. anamericanfamilylegacy.com

Yasuaki Onishi

Japanese artist Yasuaki Onishi reinterprets the principal elements of sculpture in the exhibition “Permeating Landscape.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa; onys.net

Glynn Galloway

Contemporary sculptures made with leather and fiber are on display in Glynn Galloway’s exhibit “Leather or Knot.” West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

Hans Van de Bovenkamp

Hans Van de Bovenkamp pays tribute to Las Vegas through his abstract sculptures, paintings and more in the new exhibit “Through the Eyes.” The Studio at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. vandebovenkamp.com

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the “Bubble Series” and “Elements of Earth” exhibits. Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

‘Be Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at the Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

Georgia Lawson

Oil and watercolor paintings of bright-eyed animals by Georgia Lawson are on display in the exhibit “Feathers & Fur.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Connective Tissue’

Large-scale murals and interactive installations by neuroscientist-turned-artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya are on display in “Connective Tissue.” East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Matt Ortego

Matt Ortego shares his views on animal rights and morality in the exhibit “Cornish Assault: Painting Series 1.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.