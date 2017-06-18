Art galleries in Las Vegas this week

Karen Buford "Different Perspective," a digital art portrait on display as part of the juried art show "Zeal."

‘Zeal’

ThinkArt! juried show featuring paintings, drawings, photography and other artwork by more than 15 local artists. Palettes Gallery and Bistro at SpringHill Suites Las Vegas Convention Center, 2989 Paradise Road. Viewing available 24 hours a day. 702-706-4278; thinknwonder.org

‘Fragile’

Exhibit of paintings, drawings and photographs by local artists Karen Wheeler, Roberto Rico, KD Matheson, Kristina Mull, Bonnie Kelso, Charles Mull and Linda Patow-Snyder. A reception, featuring a raffle to benefit the Embracing Project and music by Randy Wheeler, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Stone Soup Art Center, North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

‘The Collective’

The 12th annual art exhibition, featuring artwork created by Cirque du Soleil performers, technicians and staff in Las Vegas. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas on the second floor at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St. Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 702-382-2926; mglv.org

Alexandra Manukyan exhibition

Exhibition of paintings by Los Angeles artist Alexandra Manukyan. Bash Fine Art & Custom Framing, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 14; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-6 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. and by appointment. 702-530-6298; bashfineart.com

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs, costumes and personal narratives from performers to costume designers.Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

Steven Long exhibit

Abstract artwork by Southern California artist Steven Long. The Corner Gallery at Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 220. 2-5 p.m. Mon. and Wed., noon-5 p.m. Thu.-Sat., and by appointment. 702-501-9219; lasvegascornergallery.com

‘Casting Shadows’

The Lake Las Vegas Art Galleries summer juried art show features original work by Nevada artists. North Gallery, 25 Via Bel Canto, Ste. 120 in MonteLago Village. 1-8 p.m. daily. 702-568-7948; lakelasvegas.com/events;

Lloyd Martin exhibit

Paintings in watercolors, oils, acrylics and pastels by Boulder City Art Guild and Southern Nevada Watercolor Society member Lloyd Martin. Boulder City Art Gallery atBoulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. 702-293-2138; bouldercityartguild.com

‘Another Sky’

Anne Patterson’s temporary art installation features over 3,590 strands of satin ribbon in 15 colors ranging from turquoise to plum suspended from the Waterfall Atrium’s ceiling. The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Viewings are available 24 hours a day. annepatterson.com

‘I Am the Greatest’

Exhibition showcasing the life and legacy of boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 702-693-7871; bellagio.com

Modernist Cuisine photography

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. modernistcuisine.com

National Geographic Photo Ark

A photo exhibition of animals in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is on display along the wall adjacent to the Shark Reef and inside the attraction. Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 702-632-4555; natgeophotoark.org

‘Rematerialized: Fiber Art’

Rosanne Giacomini’s exhibit of contemporary fiber paintings. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art,Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Noon-6 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Preview Thursday 5-9 p.m. First Friday 5-11 p.m. 719-371-5640; priscillafowler.comran

‘Bringing It Home

Exhibition of iconic Las Vegas souvenirs, including swizzle sticks, chips and more. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. 702-455-7955; clarkcountynv.gov

‘Branding Las Vegas, 1941-1958’

An exhibit showing how the Strip’s first 13 hotel-casinos branded themselves featuring the Richard and Nancy Greeno Collection of Las Vegas memorabilia and photographs. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

International Masters Exhibition

Exhibition of paintings and photography by artists whose works appear in the “International Contemporary Masters” art books. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas on the second floor at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St. Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 702-382-2926; mglv.org

‘California Expressions’

Bobby Wheat’s large-format film photography exhibition features photos taken throughout California. Bobby Wheat Gallery at Downtown Summerlin, 1825 Festival Plaza Drive. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 702-569-7080; bobbywheat.com

