Bellagio showcases paintings, sculptures, and more – PHOTOS

What are some of the artworks on display at various locations within Bellagio?

Robert Rauschenberg’s “Aquacade” is seen at Bellagio Friday, July 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Katie Lewis’ “2067 !! SE - 2167 !! NE Series” is seen at Bellagio Friday, July 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Rauschenberg’s “Lucky Dream” is seen at Bellagio Friday, July 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jacob Hashimoto’s “Hugging a Black Hole” is seen at Bellagio Friday, July 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kate MccGwire’s “Anomaly” is seen at Bellagio Friday, July 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Zakanitch’s “The Three Sirens” is seen at Bellagio Friday, July 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Works in the “From Grain to Pixel: Contemporary Chinese Photography” show at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art are seen Friday, July 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A work in the “From Grain to Pixel: Contemporary Chinese Photography” show at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art is seen Friday, July 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Works in the “From Grain to Pixel: Contemporary Chinese Photography” show at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art are seen Friday, July 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bellagio Director of Art and Culture Demecina Beehn talks about Dale Chihuly’s “Fiori di Como” located in the check in area at Bellagio Friday, July 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

While Las Vegas may not have its own full-fledged fine art museum, anyone interested in viewing such works need only take a trip to one of the Strip’s most iconic hotel-casinos.

Bellagio, one of the properties conceived and built under then-Mirage Resorts Chairman Steve Wynn, was designed to woo tourists seeking a luxury experience.

Part of the appeal of Bellagio, now an MGM Resorts International property, has been the fine art it displays in hotel lobbies, at restaurants and in its gallery.

The Strip casino drew acclaim for showcasing works by famous artists when it opened its doors in 1998.

“Art and luxury go hand-in-hand,” said Demecina Beehn, Bellagio’s director of art and culture.

After Bellagio opened, visitors flocked to see the gallery’s world-class art collection that then featured many works from Wynn’s personal collection.

Today the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art also features an exhibition space that showcases temporary exhibitions of artwork from museums and private collections, according to its website. Tickets start at $18. The current exhibit is “From Grain to Pixel: Contemporary Chinese Photography.”

So what are some of the artworks displayed at various locations within Bellagio? Check out the list below.

‘A Delicate Balance’

Joseph Raffael’s “A Delicate Balance” gives a nod to some of the artists whose work previously passed through the Bellagio with its recreation of Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Gauguin portraits.

The Van Gogh and Gauguin portraits were part of Wynn’s art collection, which also included works by Claude Monet, Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso and others that were displayed at that gallery.

‘Dragon Shen Breathes out a Pavillion’ and ‘Korin: Tranquility’

In The Vault, Bellagio’s high-end speakeasy, lies Takashi Murakami’s “Dragon Shen Breathes out a Pavillion,” a colorful, yet disturbing, piece that shows two dragons and four other figures, all with uneasy eyes.

Murakami, one of the most famous artists that Bellagio has in its collection, is known for his flower motifs.

His flower motifs are inspired by the hopelessness felt among Japanese people after the atomic bombs mixed with traditional Japanese flower paintings.

Two more Murakami pieces titled “”Korin: Tranquility” are on display in the speakeasy that feature his famous flower motifs and skulls, one printed on gold and another on silver.

“Fiori di Como”

In the hotel lobby, guests stare up at a glass sculpture on the ceiling. “Fiori di Como,” which famed American glass artist Dale Chilhuly created for Bellagio.

The colorful piece is the largest sculpture in Bellagio’s collection, Beehn said.

“You want people coming in to feel the grandness of the space,” she said. “It really is stunning.”

Persian Pedestal

Another one of Chilhuly’s sculptures sit in the center of the Baccarat Lounge. “Persian Pedestal” uses the same umbrella motifs as “Fiori di Como,” but those motifs emerge from a central point rather than the ceiling.

The glass in the sculpture was thinned more than usual to have a more vibrant blue pigment, said Beehn. If the glass was any thicker, the blue wouldn’t be perceivable from the human eye, added Beehn.

‘Portrait of Trini’ and “Portrait of Elizabeth’

“Portrait of Trini” and “Portrait of Elizabeth” were created by Egyptian artist Ghada Amer and sit in Bellagio’s Spa and Salon.

Amer faced adversity in the arts industry, frequently coming across dissuaders that would tell her “painting isn’t for women” and that women should focus on making clothing, according to Beehn.

Amer used those words in her two portraits and used paint mixed with thread. Amer’s work is part of Bellagio’s effort to diversify its collection.

‘Quimera’

Tomas Esson’s “Quimera” sits in the hallway near the conservatory. It is an abstract oil painting and is one of Beehn’s favorites.

“You can see the energy in his paint stroke,” Beehn said.

‘Going Round’ and ‘Notebook’Series

A number of art pieces complement the dining experience at celebrity chef Michael Mina’s restuarant.

David Hockney’s “Going Round” displays a series of intersecting green, yellow and purple shapes.

Robert Serra’s “Notebook” series with various abstract, black shapes is displayed throughout the restaurant.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.org.