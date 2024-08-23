Come out to clay: A guide to Las Vegas’ pottery studios

For both beginners and seasoned artists, here’s a list of pottery shops in the Las Vegas Valley.

Pottery, one of humanity’s oldest pastimes, served both a decorative and practical purpose from ceramics prominent in Navajo art to porcelain pieces in Chinese history.

Hundreds of years later, people are now flocking to studios to throw clay on a wheel and de-stress.

Clay Arts Vegas

Clay Arts Vegas on Arville St. offers wheel throwing, hand building and date night classes. They also offer independent studio bookings for customers to practice. Date night sessions are $250 per couple for four consecutive weeks. Classes are $185 per week for eight weeks.

1353 Arville St., Las Vegas, 702-375-4147

Oasis Pottery

Oasis Pottery also offers hand building and wheel throwing classes near UNLV. Private bookings are also available for small groups and couples. Hand building and wheel throwing classes are $60 per person and customers must call or text for private booking prices.

5160 S. Eastern Ave., Suite D, Las Vegas, 702-409-1358

Bee Creative Ceramics

Bee Creative Ceramics, located on Eastern Ave., offers hand building, coil building and slab building classes. They also offer to solidify ashes into pottery pieces.

5160 S. Eastern Ave., Suite H, Las Vegas, 702-998-2545

Animal House Pottery

Animal House Pottery is a pottery studio that offers classes, workshops with skilled artists and one-on-one sessions. For artists that sculpt at home, they also offer kiln firing services. The studio, located near the North Las Vegas airport, is currently offering workshops with Japanese ceramic artist, Shingo Takeuchi.

3355 Clayton St., Suite 44, North Las Vegas, 702-752-9560

Cathe’s Studio Art Classes

This art studio on Tenaya Way offers lessons in hand building, using the wheel and glazing. There are also young artist classes for students between 10 and 16 years of age.

2955 S. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, 702-290-4001

Mojave inks it up

Located in the Arts District, Mojave is a place where customers can paint premade ceramics. Ceramics range from $8 for smaller pieces to $45 for larger pieces. There is no studio or firing fee required.

107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 220, Las Vegas, 702-625-3744

The Pottery Shop

Although customers don’t get to build pieces from clay, this shop, located in Town Square, has customers glaze premade ceramics.

Customers must pay a studio fee of $9 per person and pay for their premade ceramics. Prices for premade ceramics range from $9 to $55, with average prices being between $12 to $20. Reservations are strongly recommended for the weekend.

6623 South Las Vegas Blvd., #140, Las Vegas, 702-263-7100

All Fired Up!

This pottery painting studio, located on Windmill and Eastern, that has been operating since 1998.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this studio started offering pottery to-go kits for those that prefer to paint at home. Kits include glaze paints, brushes, paper towels, paper plates and water bowls.

1651 Sunset Road, #A103, Las Vegas, 702-269-4444

Color Me Mine

Color Me Mine, which is a pottery painting studio as well, has two locations — one in Summerlin and one in Henderson. They also offer kits where customers can paint at home.

For those painting in studio, there is a studio fee and a two hour time limit for painting. Reservations are recommended on weekends.

9350 W. Sahara Ave., #120, Las Vegas, 702-522-7119; 2255 Village Walk Dr., #133, Henderson, 702-522-1338

