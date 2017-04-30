Giveaways, music mark Día del Niño celebration in Las Vegas

Chimbombo the clown entertains people during a Dia Del Nino celebration at the Springs Preserve on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

A child pets a young goat during a Dia Del Nino celebration at the Springs Preserve on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Meli-G perform during a Dia Del Nino celebration at the Springs Preserve on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

A large crowd listens to an entertainer during a Dia Del Nino celebration at the Springs Preserve on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Young goats during a Dia Del Nino celebration at the Springs Preserve on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

A Dia Del Nino sign at the Springs Preserve on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

People participates in arts and crafts during a Dia Del Nino celebration at the Springs Preserve on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

A child attempts to knock cans over during a Dia Del Nino celebration at the Springs Preserve on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

People arrive for a Dia Del Nino celebration at the Springs Preserve on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Long lines and thousands of visitors descended upon the Springs Preserve on Saturday afternoon, showcasing the popularity of Día del Niño.

Coordinator Diana Diaz said the event, in its eighth year locally, is internationally celebrated in Latin America; it was only natural the celebration would find a place in Las Vegas’ diverse community.

“We have Father’s Day to celebrate fathers and we have Mother’s Day for mothers,” Diaz said. “So now we have Children’s Day, too.”

Part of the tradition of Día del Niño is giving away toys to children. Several vendors gave trinkets and snacks to families that passed by, often pushing strollers or pulling wagons with children in tow.

“It’s like Christmas for them,” Diaz said of the youngsters.

Vendors sold tacos and other food and there was face painting, a petting zoo, cooking and music demonstrations. Nevada Health Link, Station Casinos, Discovery Children’s Museum and Community Services of Nevada were among organizations with information booths.

Estelina Garnett works for Community Services of Nevada, a nonprofit organization providing home loan counseling, education and tax services for low-to-moderate-income people. Her group brought toys like dolls and gave away raffle tickets for bicycles.

An annual toy drive at Christmas yielded more items than usual, so Community Services representatives brought the leftovers, she said.

“We wanted to make sure it was a special day for them,” Garnett said, adding that said her group was a first-time event participant.

Ashani Lee and her friend Schetema Nealy came to Día del Niño with their daughters.

“We were excited to come, I liked the spirit of it,” Lee said. “But I did not anticipate it to be so crowded. It’s overwhelming,”

Shouting above the sound of a woman singing in Spanish from the main stage, Nealy said, “I’m glad that they’re here, though. I’m glad that it happened.”

Betty Jenson said the lines didn’t detract from the event, as she and her family enjoyed a concert with dancing.

As a Latina, Jenson said she enjoyed watching the styles of Mexican dancing she grew up with.

“I think it’s really nice to bring out the culture to teach other people,” she said.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.