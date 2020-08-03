New multimedia art gallery to open in Las Vegas
A futuristic new digital art gallery is set to open in Las Vegas when the Museum of Dream Space debuts at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.
The Dream is about to become a reality.
A futuristic new digital art gallery is set to open in Las Vegas when the Museum of Dream Space debuts at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on Aug. 14.
Calling itself “the first museum mainly exhibiting multimedia art in the U.S.,” it launched its first exhibit in 2019 in Los Angeles. The Vegas location follows branches in Beverly Hills and Hollywood.
Festooned with pupil-constricting luminescence, the six-room museum boasts interactive technology mixed in with otherworldly sculptural and lighting elements.
The design concept of MODS is inspired by the works of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama (best known for her Infinity Mirror Rooms) and the development of digital art.
According to the museum, the aim of MODS is “to provide unique art in an immersive and unique experience to the visitors.”
Prepare to up your selfie game beginning next week.
