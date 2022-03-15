‘Rarely Seen’ photo exhibition coming to Strip

The collection of National Geographic photography will show natural and man-made wonders and phenomena few people have ever seen. The “Rarely Seen” collection is inspired by a book of a similar name.

Bally's Las Vegas, seen in April 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Imagine Exhibitions President and CEO Tom Zaller (courtesy)

An exhibition of once-in-a-lifetime National Geographic photography is coming to the Strip.

The National Geographic Society’s “Rarely Seen” exhibition is inspired by the book “National Geographic Rarely Seen: Photographs of the Extraordinary” and will open at Bally’s on March 25. The exhibition will feature 50 “striking images shot by some of the world’s finest photographer of places, events, natural phenomena and man-made heirlooms seldom seen by human eyes,” according to a Monday announcement.

Explorer and photographer Stephen Alvarez introduces the exhibition and photographs taken from across the globe. Alvarez’s own work includes trips to the Andes in Peru and deep caves in Papua New Guinea, the release said.

“Rarely Seen is a great example of National Geographic’s rich history of sharing places, moments and objects that astonish and inspire,” said Kathryn Keane, vice president of public programming at the National Geographic Society.

Imagine Exhibitions is presenting the exhibition. Its president and CEO, Tom Zaller, said the exhibit will place guests in an immersive experience that will bring life to the photos.

Upon opening, “Rarely Seen” will appear on the lower level at Bally’s and will operate daily between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The release suggests making reservations in advance. Tickets are on sale at ixvegas.com, prices starting at $31.50 for adults and children ages 13 and older, $21.50 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for kids ages 3 and younger.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.