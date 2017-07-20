Sassy, brassy “Guys and Dolls” shines at Utah Shakespeare Festival

There’s no such thing as the Great American Musical. Yet “Guys and Dolls” is undoubtedly on the short list of contenders.

A scene from the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s 2017 production of Guys and Dolls. Karl Hugh. Copyright Utah Shakespeare Festival 2017.

A scene from the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s 2017 production of Guys and Dolls. (Photo by Karl Hugh. Copyright Utah Shakespeare Festival 2017.)

Yet “Guys and Dolls” is undoubtedly on the short list of contenders. And the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s current production shows why, in nicely-nicely fashion.

It’s not quite a great production. But if you’ve never visited Runyonland, where “Guys and Dolls” takes place, welcome to the neighborhood.

Created by writer Damon Runyon — who, before fictionalizing it, inhabited the territory as a journalist — Runyonland is a mythical destination populated by pinstripe-suited wiseguys (some of whom are not so smart) and sassy yet tender-hearted dolls.

Director Peter Rothstein conjures this Noo Yawk (with major assists from Christine Rowan’s kicky choreography, Jason Lajka’s snazzy sets, K.L. Albert’s Crayola-colored costumes and Kirk Bookman’s nightscape lighting).

It’s an irresistible destination pulsating with energy, neon lights, schemers and dreamers.

Among the former: wandering sky’s-the-limit gambler Sky Masterson (Brian Vaughn) and Nathan Detroit (Quinn Mattfeld), the ever-stressed proprietor of New York’s oldest established permanent floating crap game.

Leading the dreamers: starchy Sgt. Sarah Brown (Alexandra Zorn) of the Save-a-Soul Mission’s always-deserted Broadway branch) and ever-loyal Adelaide (Melinda Parrett), the headliner at the Hot Box nightclub — and Nathan’s fiancee of 14(!) years.

It’s the classic two-couple musical setup, with one pair (Sky and Sarah) providing the romance and the other (Nathan and Adelaide) handling the laughs.

Composer Frank Loesser’s all-aces score echoes that formula, with classics swoony (“I’ll Know”), swingy (“Luck Be a Lady”), show-stopping (“Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat”) — and hilarious (“Adelaide’s Lament,” “Sue Me”).

In an ideal “Guys and Dolls,” the balance between the two couples — and their contrasting songs — keeps the musical bouncing merrily back and forth like a dream perpetual motion machine.

In this “Guys and Dolls,” the equilibrium’s a bit off — but not in a bad way.

Vaughn and Zorn prove persuasive and appealing, but they’re no match for the grand comedic larceny being committed by deadpan master Mattfeld and the brassy yet poignant Parrett. Separately and together, they find the heart beneath the hilarity with pinpoint accuracy and beguiling style.

There’s plenty to love in this “Guys and Dolls,” but they’re the guy and doll you’ll remember.

