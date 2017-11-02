See new art installation by Las Vegas Strip’s marquee designer

Local artist and designer Brian Henry is featured in an art exhibition called “Perfect Circle” that opens Friday at The Cube gallery, 1025 S. 1st St.

Brian Henry at the Mandarin Bar at Mandarin Oriental hotel on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Henry has contributed to some of the most iconic marquees in our city. After beginning his career with Anchor Gaming, sketching commemorative slot machine token designs for resorts like Caesars Palace, he went on to work for the pioneering sign company Yesco, before founding Brian Henry Design in 2013.

Over two decades, he’s designed, co-designed or created content for the marquees of Bally’s, Aria, Cosmopolitan, SLS, and The Linq, as well as the wraparound display on the Harmon Retail Center at Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

“Perfect Circle,” is described as an immersive installation work that, “with light, reflection and emerging technology … alludes to ancient Greek philosopher Plato’s ‘Allegory of the Cave.’”

An opening reception will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, with the show running through Dec. 16. The Cube is open Thursdays through Saturdays from noon until 7 p.m.

You can read more in about Henry and his work in this July 11 interview.