Some differences between ‘Hamilton’ and history

Thanks to some exhaustive source material, “Hamilton” is historically accurate — for the most part. Lin-Manuel Miranda did take a few creative liberties, however, such as:
— In “One Last Time,” George Washington begins working on his farewell address the day Thomas Jefferson resigned his post as secretary of state. In truth, Jefferson stepped down Dec. 31, 1793, while Washington didn’t decide to retire until 1796.
— In “Satisfied,” Angelica Schuyler sings, “My only job is to marry rich / My father has no sons so I’m the one / Who has to social climb for one.” In reality, she was married when she met Alexander Hamilton. Also, she had two brothers.
— John Adams didn’t fire Hamilton when he became president. Hamilton already had resigned.
— Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette looked nothing alike. (You’ll get it once you see the show.)
No one ever paid $2,228.50, the top price sought on StubHub last week for a single ticket for Tuesday’s opening night, to see the real Hamilton.
— It should go without saying, but the actual historical figures were overwhelmingly Caucasian.
— Contrary to popular belief, only a handful of the Founding Fathers were into hip-hop.