Stream Electric Daisy Carnival sets

Past editions of the festival will be broadcast on Youtube

Steve Aoki pumps up the crowd during his performs at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Who knows if you’ll able to attend the Electric Daisy Carnival in the flesh come May, but until then, you can can experience the festivities in your living room.

Insomniac productions, the company behind EDC, has launched Insomniac Rewind, a special YouTube channel that will broadcast sets and festival footage from the past five years of EDC Las Vegas, as well as performances from EDC Orlando, EDC Mexico, HARD Summer and the recent Okeechobee Festival.

The 24/7 broadcast can be found on tv.insomniac.com, and runs now through March 31.

Fans also can tune in to Insomniac’s first-ever Virtual Rave-A-Thon, which will feature special live DJ sets tonight and Saturday from 8pm until 12am PT.

EDC 2020, set for May 15-17 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, is currently still on as scheduled.