54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Arts & Culture

‘The Craft’ musical parody gets standing ovation — PHOTOS

"The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody" debuts at Majestic Repertory Theatre
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2022 - 5:54 pm
 
Updated January 21, 2022 - 5:56 pm
Malia Rae, center, performs with, from left, Katie Marie Jones, Caitlin Ary, and Jenelle Cather ...
Malia Rae, center, performs with, from left, Katie Marie Jones, Caitlin Ary, and Jenelle Catherina during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The audience gives a standing ovation at the end of the opening night performance of “Th ...
The audience gives a standing ovation at the end of the opening night performance of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Malia Rae, from left, Katie Marie Jones, Caitlin Ary and Jenelle Catherina perform during the o ...
Malia Rae, from left, Katie Marie Jones, Caitlin Ary and Jenelle Catherina perform during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Katie Marie Jones, left, and Ray Winters perform during the opening night of “The Craft: ...
Katie Marie Jones, left, and Ray Winters perform during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Caitlin Ary, center, performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Mu ...
Caitlin Ary, center, performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees watch during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody&# ...
Attendees watch during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jenelle Catherina performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Music ...
Jenelle Catherina performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The audience gives a standing ovation at the end of the opening night performance of “Th ...
The audience gives a standing ovation at the end of the opening night performance of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Katie Marie Jones performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Music ...
Katie Marie Jones performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ray Winters performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Par ...
Ray Winters performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Malia Rae, from left, Katie Marie Jones, Jenelle Catherina and Caitlin Ary perform during the o ...
Malia Rae, from left, Katie Marie Jones, Jenelle Catherina and Caitlin Ary perform during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Miranda Lopez performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical P ...
Miranda Lopez performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An all-female backing band performs alongside the cast during the opening night of “The ...
An all-female backing band performs alongside the cast during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Katie Marie Jones performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Music ...
Katie Marie Jones performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jenelle Catherina performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Music ...
Jenelle Catherina performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Malia Rae performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parod ...
Malia Rae performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Miranda Lopez performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical P ...
Miranda Lopez performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jenelle Catherina, obscured, left, and Caitlin Ary perform during the opening night of “ ...
Jenelle Catherina, obscured, left, and Caitlin Ary perform during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Katie Marie Jones, left, and Caitlin Ary perform during the opening night of “The Craft: ...
Katie Marie Jones, left, and Caitlin Ary perform during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Caitlin Ary, left, and Katie Marie Jones perform during the opening night of “The Craft: ...
Caitlin Ary, left, and Katie Marie Jones perform during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Caitlin Ary performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Par ...
Caitlin Ary performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thursday night saw the audience deliver a standing ovation in response to the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.

The show, led by founding artistic director Troy Heard, is based on the 1996 cult film “The Craft,” and stars Katie Marie Jones, Caitlin Ary, Malia Rae and Jenelle Catherina.

“The Craft,” which also features an all-female backing bad, runs Thursday through Sunday through mid-March.

MOST READ
1
1 person injured in planned demolition of US 95 bridge
1 person injured in planned demolition of US 95 bridge
2
Why Jim Harbaugh to Raiders may be more fact than fiction
Why Jim Harbaugh to Raiders may be more fact than fiction
3
COVID forces Adele to postpone entire Caesars run: ‘I’m gutted’
COVID forces Adele to postpone entire Caesars run: ‘I’m gutted’
4
Rolling in the dough: The wild numbers behind Adele’s postponed residency
Rolling in the dough: The wild numbers behind Adele’s postponed residency
5
Louie Anderson, comedy icon, dies in Las Vegas
Louie Anderson, comedy icon, dies in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former "A Prairie Home Companion" host Garrison Keillor talks to fans after his performances at ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Garrison Keillor’s performance at The Smith Center and Wayne Newton’s return to the Las Vegas stage highlight this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Actor, comedian and singer Wayne Brady poses for a portrait at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The versatile Wayne Brady offers up his comedic skills, and Majestic Repertory Theatre’s new spin on a classic 1996 horror flick lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.