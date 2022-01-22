‘The Craft’ musical parody gets standing ovation — PHOTOS

Thursday night saw the audience deliver a standing ovation in response to the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.

"The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody" debuts at Majestic Repertory Theatre

Malia Rae, center, performs with, from left, Katie Marie Jones, Caitlin Ary, and Jenelle Catherina during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The audience gives a standing ovation at the end of the opening night performance of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Malia Rae, from left, Katie Marie Jones, Caitlin Ary and Jenelle Catherina perform during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Katie Marie Jones, left, and Ray Winters perform during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Caitlin Ary, center, performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jenelle Catherina performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The audience gives a standing ovation at the end of the opening night performance of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Katie Marie Jones performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ray Winters performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Malia Rae, from left, Katie Marie Jones, Jenelle Catherina and Caitlin Ary perform during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Miranda Lopez performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An all-female backing band performs alongside the cast during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Katie Marie Jones performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jenelle Catherina performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Malia Rae performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Miranda Lopez performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jenelle Catherina, obscured, left, and Caitlin Ary perform during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Katie Marie Jones, left, and Caitlin Ary perform during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Caitlin Ary, left, and Katie Marie Jones perform during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Caitlin Ary performs during the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The show, led by founding artistic director Troy Heard, is based on the 1996 cult film “The Craft,” and stars Katie Marie Jones, Caitlin Ary, Malia Rae and Jenelle Catherina.

“The Craft,” which also features an all-female backing bad, runs Thursday through Sunday through mid-March.