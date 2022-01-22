‘The Craft’ musical parody gets standing ovation — PHOTOS
Thursday night saw the audience deliver a standing ovation in response to the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.
Thursday night saw the audience deliver a standing ovation in response to the opening night of “The Craft: an Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.
The show, led by founding artistic director Troy Heard, is based on the 1996 cult film “The Craft,” and stars Katie Marie Jones, Caitlin Ary, Malia Rae and Jenelle Catherina.
“The Craft,” which also features an all-female backing bad, runs Thursday through Sunday through mid-March.