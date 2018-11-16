This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Yayoi Kusama, Narcissus Garden, 1966/2013, Installation view at Kestnergesellschaft, Hannover 2013. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore/Shanghai and Victoria Miro, London/Venice (Photography Ulrich Prigge).

Yayoi Kusama, Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity, 2009, Wood, mirror, plastic, acrylic, LED and aluminum installation, 415 x 415 x 287.4 cm, 163 x 163 x 113 in. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore/Shanghai and Victoria Miro, London/Venice.

© YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore/Shanghai and Victoria Miro, London/Venice

Yayoi Kusama

Visitors can immerse themselves in Yayoi Kusama’s exploration of infinite space at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. The Japanese artist’s “Infinity Mirrored Room — Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity” and “Narcissus Garden” installations showcase her use of light and reflections. The exhibition opens Saturday and runs through April 28. Tickets are $13 to $15 and ages 12 and younger are free. For details, visit bellagio.com/bgfa.

Mariachi Herencia

Mariachi Herencia de Mexico brings its first major tour to UNLV on Friday. The group of Chicago students earned a Latin Grammy nomination in 2017 for its first album, “Nuestra Herencia.” The ensemble performs at 7:30 p.m. at UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $20 to $50 at unlv.edu/pac.

‘Tapestry Unraveled’

Michelle Johnson pays tribute to Carole King on Sunday. The singer and musicians led by musical director Jeffrey Neiman will perform “Tapestry” in its entirety at 3 p.m. in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $22 to $40 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Romantic Masterpieces’

The Las Vegas Camerata Orchestra plays works by Beethoven, Mendelson, Chopin, Bragatto and others at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. Tickets are $12 in advance and $14 the day of the show at the front desk or clarkcountynv.gov/parksregistration.

‘Synchronicities’

The UNLV Dance Department continues its season with a collection of numbers from the Bachelor of Fine Arts dance majors. Performances are 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Dance Studio One at UNLV’s Alta Ham Fine Arts Building, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $10 to $18 at unlv.edu/pac.