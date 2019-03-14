This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Betty Buckley stars in "Hello, Dolly!," which opens an eight-show run Tuesday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. (Julieta Cervantes)

‘Hello, Dolly!’

Broadway legend Betty Buckley plays matchmaker Dolly Levi in the first national touring production of “Hello, Dolly!” Directed by Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Warren Carlyle, the Tony-winning musical opens an eight-show run Tuesday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through March 24 with 2 p.m. matinees March 23 and 24. Tickets are $36 to $142 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘In the City’ series

Speeding Theatre wraps up Super Summer Theatre’s “In the City” series with two plays set in 1950s Chicago. “Any Body for Tea?” and “The Omelet Murder Case” are set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at SST Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd. Tickets are $15 at supersummertheatre.org.

Veronica Swift

Singer Veronica Swift, who’s played Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Telluride Jazz Festival and Birdland Jazz Club, performs selections from the Great American Songbook with the Benny Green Trio at 7 p.m. Friday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Tickets are $39 to $55 at thesmithcenter.com.

Guitar competition

Students 18 and younger will compete in UNLV’s annual Classical Guitar Competition on Sunday. The winner will receive a New World Guitar 2017 Player Series Spruce and Indian Rosewood Guitar. Performances in the final round, featuring the top three students, are open to the public at 2 p.m. in UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall. Admission is free. For more information, visit unlv.edu/pac.

Canon Day

The Springs Preserve offers photography lectures and hourly Canon equipment loans from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Participants can take pictures at the Botanical Garden and Trails and learn tips from professionals. The event is included with admission. For details, visit springspreserve.org.