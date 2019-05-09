This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas.

Grace Kelly (The Smith Center)

Grace Kelly

Touring in support of her latest record, “Go Time: Live in L.A.,” Grace Kelly concludes a two-night stint at The Smith Center on Friday. The saxophonist, who has performed with Jon Batiste and Stay Human on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” plays original music at 7 p.m. in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $39 to $59 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Ode to Joy’

Violinst Thomas Reif joins conductor Donato Cabrera and the Las Vegas Philharmonic for its season finale at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets are $30 to $109 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’

Las Vegas Little Theatre follows up its spring production of Henrik Ibsen’s popular drama with this Tony-winning sequel by Lucas Hnath. See the comic play at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays (with an additional matinee this Saturday ) through May 19 on the Mainstage at 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $22 to $25 at lvlt.org.

‘Elephant Man’

A Public Fit Theatre Company presents Bernard Pomerance’s award-winning play — based on the life of Joseph “John” Merrick — at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays and select dates through May 26 at Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St. Tickets are $25 to $30 at apublicfit.org.

Brews & Blues Fest

This annual adults-only event at the Springs Preserve features blues music by the Shari Puorto Band, Shanda & the Howlers and the Chris Tofield Band — and unlimited tastings from a large selection of breweries — from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. To benefit Keep Memory Alive, advance tickets are $35 ($40 day of the event), with $15 tickets available for designated drivers and $75 for VIP at springspreserve.org.