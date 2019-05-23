This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Sofia Talvik (Makaki Music)

Sofia Talvik

European singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik brings her world tour to Las Vegas this weekend. The folk musician performs selections from her catalog — and previews songs from her upcoming album, “Paws of a Bear” — at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the West Charleston Library, 7 p.m. Saturday at the Clark County Library and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Rainbow Library. The concerts are free. For more information, visit lvccld.org or sofiatalvik.com.

Memorial Day concert

Joined by conductor Richard McGee and the Nevada Pops Orchestra, the 60-voice Desert Chorale will present a patriotic concert for Memorial Day at 7:30 p.m. Friday at UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall. The performance will honor veterans and fallen members of the military. Admission is free. For details, visit unlv.edu/pac.

Snow Mountain Pow Wow

The Las Vegas Paiute Tribe hosts its annual cultural celebration at 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at Exit 99 off U.S. Highway 95. The family-friendly event includes a drum contest, dancers, singers, artisans and more. The Grand Entry is set for 7 p.m. Friday and noon and 6 p.m. Saturday. Ages 12 and younger are free, with $5 admission ($7 for a two-day pass) for everyone else. For more information, visit lvpaiutetribe.com/powwow.

‘The Living Room’

Two Accountants of Death learn the meaning of life and death in this clown show created by Amrita Dhaliwal and Gemma Soldati. Before the comedy heads to the Hollywood Fringe Festival, see it Saturday at 8 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. at the Vegas Theatre Hub. Tickets are $15 at the door or vegastheatrehub.com.

‘Celebrating Life!’

Southern Nevada artists 50 and older created a variety of artwork — including paintings, mixed media and photography — for this annual exhibition presented by the city of Las Vegas Arts Commission. The opening reception and awards ceremony will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center. For details, visit artslasvegas.org.