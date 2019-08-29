This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

The Boulder City Art Guild Gallery features works by Michael Mahalak and Super Summer Theatre presents “Noises Off” in this week’s arts roundup.

"Sandi Woman in Red" by Michael Mahalak

"Vase & Cup" by Michael Mahalak

"Comfort Toys" by Michael Mahalak

"Noises Off" (Super Summer Theatre)

The cast of "Noises Off" (Super Summer Theatre)

‘Fractionalism by Mahalak’

With a style dubbed Fractionalism, Michael Mahalak creates works that resemble stained-glass windows. His latest exhibition opens Sunday at the Boulder City Art Guild Gallery, 1305 Arizona St. Viewings will be available through Sept. 29. For more information, visit bouldercityartguild.com.

‘Noises Off’

Super Summer Theatre closes its season with Michael Frayn’s play-within-a-play beginning Thursday at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Presented with Poor Richard’s Players, the comedy can be seen at 7:05 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays through Sept. 21. Tickets start at $15 at supersummertheatre.org.

‘American Idiot’

Majestic Repertory Theatre opens its season Thursday with this rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy-winning concept album. Performances are set for 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 29 at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $30 at majesticrepertory.com.

‘Lobo Loco’

Mexican American artist Leobardos Bracamontes will showcase paintings, sculptures, assemblage works and drawings at Core Contemporary. The solo exhibition “Lobo Loco” opens Wednesday and will be on display at the gallery through Nov. 2. For more information, visit corecontemporary.com.

Live art event

More than 20 artists will participate in the ISI Group’s live art auction Friday at The Strat. Working with the theme “Call of the Wild,” artists will paint pieces to be auctioned off starting at 7 p.m. at the SkyPod’s indoor Observation Deck. Admission to the SkyPod is $25. For details, visit facebook.com/industrysupportingindustry.