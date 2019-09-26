This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

"Backyard Adventures" (Springs Preserve)

Henderson Symphony Orchestra (William Raymundo)

"Cooperstown" cast members (L to R): Lisa Elliott, Travis Lewis and Athena Mertes (Opera Las Vegas)

Discover the wonders of your own backyard at the Springs Preserve. Visitors to “Backyard Adventures” can walk through a digital garden, learn about nocturnal animals and see how giant vegetables grow in a variety of interactive displays — including Bee’s Eye View, Giant Pumpkin Bonanza, Garden Golf and Night Vision. Created by Western Australia’s Scitech, and presented by Imagine Exhibitions, the exhibit is on display through Jan. 12 in the Origen Museum. For tickets, visit springspreserve.org.

Che Apalache

Touring in support of its new album, “Rearrange My Heart,” Che Apalache plays Wednesday at the Winchester Cultural Center Theater, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. The string band performs its blend of bluegrass and South American music at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit bit.ly/apalache.

‘The Witches’

Rainbow Company Youth Theatre brings Roald Dahl’s popular children’s book to life at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. The tale of a boy and his grandmother defending children against the Grand High Witch can be seen at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. shows Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 6. Tickets start at $5.50 at artslasvegas.org.

‘Cooperstown’

Opera Las Vegas opens its 20th-anniversary season with Sasha Matson’s “Cooperstown — a Jazz Opera in Nine Innings” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Windmill Library Theatre, 7060 Windmill Lane. Tickets are $25 to $35 at operalasvegas.com

‘Sunset Symphony’

Lake Las Vegas Resort hosts a juried art show and performance by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra on Saturday. The local artist showcase begins at 5 p.m. at the sports club, with the symphony set to perform a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing at 6:30 p.m. on the outdoor patio. Admission is free. For details, visit lakelasvegas.com/events.