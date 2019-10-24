This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Nevada Ballet Theatre presents “Swan Lake” at The Smith Center, and the Paco de Lucia Project performs at UNLV in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

‘Swan Lake’

Nevada Ballet Theatre brings this classic tale of ill-fated love to life at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, performances of choreographer Ben Stevenson’s “Swan Lake” continue at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $35.95 to $149.95 at thesmithcenter.com.

Paco de Lucia Project

Celebrating 15 years of its classical guitar series, UNLV presents “Flamenco Legends by Javier Limon” performed by members of flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucia’s original band at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Artemus Ham Hall. Tickets are $25 to $35 at unlv.edu/pac.

‘Six Degrees of Separation’

A young man cons his way into the lives of two elite Manhattan art dealers in John Guare’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated play inspired by a true story. Las Vegas Little Theatre’s production runs through Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays on the Mainstage (with an additional matinee at 2 p.m. this Saturday). Tickets are $22 to $25 at lvlt.org.

‘Mr. Bizarro’s Big Top Boo Bash’

Families can enjoy circus entertainment — including comedy juggling, acrobats and aerial acts — at “Mr. Bizarro’s Big Top Boo Bash” at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson. Tickets are $15 to $25 at mrbizarro.com.

‘Death Is a Drag’

Family and friends try to say goodbye to Sharon DeWealth in the opening production of Super Summer Theatre’s “In City Series.” The musical runs through Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Saturdays and Thursdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at SST Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd. Tickets are $20 at supersummertheatre.org.