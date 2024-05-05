65°F
Kats

Canelo after-party rages at Las Vegas nightclub

Canelo Alvarez fires up the crowd at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World at his official after-part ...
Canelo Alvarez fires up the crowd at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World at his official after-party after his title victory over Jaime Munguia on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Zouk Group)
Canelo Alvarez is shown a tZouk Nightclub at Resorts World at his official after-party after hi ...
Canelo Alvarez is shown a tZouk Nightclub at Resorts World at his official after-party after his title victory over Jaime Munguia on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Zouk Group)
Usher performs during "Bad Girl: 20 Years Of Confessions" at Jewel Nightclub at the Aria Resort ...
Sammy Hagar attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesda ...
Lil Jon celebrates with members of Wrexham soccer club of Wales at Hakkasan at MGM Grand on Thu ...
John Taylor is a co-founder of Duran Duran and a serious James Bond fan. (Morgan Stuart)
May 5, 2024
May 5, 2024 - 12:10 pm
 

Canelo Alvarez taking over a packed nightclub early morning on Cinco de Mayo after winning a title fight on the Strip is the very reason party cannons were invented.

The fistic superstar hosted his official after-party at Zouk Nightclub after dispatching Jaime Munguia at T-Mobile Arena.

“Ooottah-oootah!,” played at the highest volume, was the night’s soundtrack.

Resorts World’s revelry fortress was packed to its 2,160 capacity, with the outdoor Ayu Dayclub deck open to to several hundred addition revelers.

Fans waved Mexican flags and servers produced sparkler-spewing bottles of champagne and carried flashing signs trumpeting the club’s logo. Members of The Drumbots (the crew that provides the thunder to Golden Knights games) loudly led the parades.

The LED-infused Mothership chandelier roved and glowed over the masses as Canelo showed up just after 2 a.m. It was a mini-EDC show, with maxed-out energy.

Headliner DJ Dynamiq performed as Canelo arrived. The boxing superstar arrived following a set by resident veteran electronic duo Odesza, with DJ Ellis Dee opening.

Canelo donned an all-black, Dolce & Gabbana dress-shirt and slack ensemble. He took over the DJ booth and shouted Cinco de Mayo wishes to the masses. The undisputed, supermiddleweight champ now owns five title belts. He was king of this ring, too.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

