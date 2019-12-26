This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Journey’s Steve Smith showcases his artwork and West Las Vegas Library hosts a Kwanzaa celebration in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

Steve Smith (Carnevale Gallery)

Members of the West Las Vegas Arts Center Performance Ensemble perform a dance routine titled "Suite Soul" during a Kwanzaa celebration at the West Las Vegas Library Theatre on Saturday, December 30, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

"Radiant Overtones" by Steve Smith. (Carnevale Gallery)

"Mezzo Forte-A Study In Cyan" by Steve Smith. (Carnevale Gallery)

Steve Smith

Carnevale Gallery is featuring artwork by Journey drummer Steve Smith through Jan. 5. Works from Smith’s “Vegas Residency Collection — 2019” and “Fabric of Rhythm,” and his limited-edition book, will be available for viewing in the gallery located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace. Smith will discuss his work and give a demonstration during a gallery appearance from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, visit carnevalegallery.com.

Kwanzaa 2019

The city of Las Vegas and the West Las Vegas Library will present a two-day Kwanzaa celebration featuring performances, a marketplace bazaar, guest speakers, children’s activities and more, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Admission is free. For details, visit lvccld.org or artslasvegas.org.

Miya Hannan

Sculptures, drawings and installations by Miya Hannan, assistant professor of art at the University of Nevada, Reno, are on display at the College of Southern Nevada’s Fine Arts Gallery. The mixed-media exhibition “Buried Relations” will be on display through Feb. 20. Viewings are available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays (closed New Year’s Day). For more information, visit csn.edu/artgallery.

Library events

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District will offer a variety of early New Year’s Eve celebrations for children on Tuesday. The free parties feature craft activities, games, songs and more. For a schedule of events and locations, visit lvccld.org.

Artists Guild

The Las Vegas Artists Guild hosts its weekly live art and music night from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. This weekend, Bill Bon and Bob O’Neill will give live art demonstrations and Ginger Land-Van Buuren and Brenda Hebert will perform at the guild’s gallery at the Galleria at Sunset mall. For details, visit lvartistsguild.org.