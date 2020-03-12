This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Alisan Porter performs at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz and author Gayle Brandeis gives a reading and poetry workshop in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

Alisan Porter (The Smith Center)

Las Vegas Little Theatre's "The Spitfire Grill" (Las Vegas Little Theatre)

Alisan Porter

The Season 10 winner of “The Voice,” Alisan Porter performs selections off her new album, “Pink Cloud,” at 7 p.m. Friday at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. The former child actress, who shared the big screen with Steve Martin (“Parenthood”) and Jim Belushi (“Curly Sue”), recorded the album in two days in Nashville. Tickets are $39 to $59 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘The Spitfire Grill’

Las Vegas Little Theatre presents this musical about a parolee looking for a fresh start in a small Wisconsin town. Directed by April Sauline with musical director Susan Easter, the spring production based on the 1996 film starring Alison Elliott and Ellen Burstyn runs through March 22. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays (with an additional 2 p.m. matinee this Saturday). Tickets are $22 to $25 at lvlt.org.

‘Orpheus in the Underworld’

UNLV Opera Theater will sing Jacques Offenbach’s comic opera in English accompanied by the UNLV Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Judy Bayley Theatre. Tickets are $15 to $25 at unlv.edu/pac.

Gayle Brandeis

The Winchester Cultural Center will host a poetry writing workshop with author Gayle Brandeis at 2 p.m. Saturday. On Friday, the Bellwether Prize winner will give a reading at 6:30 p.m. at The Writer’s Block. Admission is free to both events. For more information, visit facebook.com/winchestercultural.

‘Coffee and Comics’

Comic book fans can enjoy refreshments from Sunrise Coffee while discussing graphic novels, Marvel’s upcoming films, “Smashed” by Junji Ito and more at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Whitney Library. The book club is open to teens and adults. For details, visit facebook.com/whitneylibrary.