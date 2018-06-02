This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Oli Silk performs as part of The Groove Project June 2 as part of the free Jazz in the Park concerts at the Clark County Amphitheater. (Clark County)

The Groove Project

It’s a smooth jazz three-for-all at Saturday’s free Jazz in the Park concert, with saxophonist Marcus Anderson, guitarist JJ Sansaverino and keyboardist Oli Silk teaming up to perform as the Groove Project at the Clark County Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the music starting at 7. For details, click on clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

Rainbow Showcase

Rainbow Company Youth Theatre ends its season this weekend with a free Ensemble Showcase: 10-minute plays written and performed by members of Rainbow’s student ensemble. The showcase begins at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. For more information, visit artslasvegas.org.

Ariana Savalas

Last year, Ariana Savalas (daughter of actor Telly Savalas) had to share the Cabaret Jazz spotlight when she hosted Postmodern Jukebox’s PBS special. This weekend, she’s got the place to herself, showing off her musical and comedic chops, along with dance and a dash of burlesque, at 7 p.m. Friday at The Smith Center. For tickets ($39-$55), click on thesmithcenter.com.

Jan Steckel

Ivy League-trained pediatrician Jan Steckel is an activist for bisexual and disability rights. She’s also an award-winning poet whose direct, uncompromising verses focus on working with underprivileged patients, social justice and more. At 2 p.m. Sunday, she headlines the Poetry Promise Reading Series with a reading and book signing at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. More information: poetrypromise.org.

‘Finding Fremont’

You know downtown’s Fremont Street, but do you know the street’s namesake, John C. Fremont? “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West,” a new exhibit at the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas, highlights Fremont’s 1842-44 expeditions to map and describe what became the Oregon Trail — journeys that set the stage for his later careers as soldier and politician. The museum, adjacent to the Springs Preserve at 309 S. Valley View Blvd., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; admission is $9.95 for Nevada residents, $19.95 for non-residents and free for children under 18. For details, visit bit.ly/2JbjrER.