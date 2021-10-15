Top attractions for the 2021 Las Vegas Book Festival

In addition to keynote speakers, the 20th anniversary Las Vegas Book Festival will offer panel discussions, workshops, poetry readings, cooking demonstrations and performances.

A “Middle Matters: Middle Grade Stories for Everyone” panel discussion is shown during the Las Vegas Book Festival at the Historic Fifth Street School at 401 S. 4th St. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Here are a few of the more than 50 sessions scheduled.

■ “Spark! Youth Poetry Competition,” featuring Clark County high school students reading their work, moderated by Maryjane Dorofachuk. (1 p.m. Saturday, Poetry Pavilion)

■ “A Map to Nowhere: Featuring Poet James Norman,” a 10-minute address about art as commodity vs. art as spontaneous inspiration, followed by a showing of Norman’s documentary “A Map to Nowhere: Or How to Become Poet Laureate of a Truckstop Diner.” (1 p.m. Saturday, Fifth Street School auditorium)

■ “Documenting Social Movements Through Images” featuring Judy Polumbaum. (Noon Saturday, Room 125, Fifth Street School)

■ “Beyond the Neon Spoken Word,” moderated by Ms. AyeVee and featuring Smokey Tone, Petit Monstre, Wynter Storm and Vanessa Latrice Williams. (9:15 a.m. Saturday, Poetry Pavilion)

■ “New Ways to Write About Vegas,” moderated by Review-Journal features editor Scott Dickensheets and featuring Nicholas Russell, Summer Thomad, Soni Brown and Jennifer Battisti. (9:30 a.m. Saturday, Empowered Tent)

■ “Covering the News: Past, Present and Future,” moderated by Review-Journal politics editor Steve Sebelius and featuring Stephen Bates, Jonathan Rauch and Christina Bellantoni. (2:30 p.m. Saturday, Fifth Street School auditorium)

■ “Musings on the Mojave” moderated by Geoff Schumacher and featuring Ken Layne, Keri Miki-Lani Schroeder, Teri Vela and Krystal Ramirez. (12:15 p.m. Saturday, Empowered Tent)

■ “Fractured Narratives, Truth and Trauma,” featuring Las Vegas poets and authors Jennifer Battisti and Heather Lang-Cassera. (10:30 a.m. Saturday, Poetry Pavilion)

■ “Far From Respectable,” about art critic and essayist David Hickey, with Daniel Oppenheimer, author of a new critical study of Hickey’s work, and David L. Ulin. (10:45 a.m. Saturday, Empowered Tent)

■ A cooking demonstration with Las Vegas chef DJ Flores of Milpa. (Noon Saturday, Engaged Tent)

■ “Writing for Teens and Tweens,” a panel discussion moderated by Cyndy DeLeon featuring Axie Oh, Brandie June, Veeda Bybee, Lindsay Leavitt and Ken Lamug. (9 a.m. Saturday, Inspired Tent)

■ “Let’s Talk About Romance,” moderated by Crystal Perkins featuring Priscilla Oliveras, Farrah Rochon, Jayci Lee and Sonali Dev. (1 p.m. Saturday, Inspired Tent)

■ A performance by Las Vegas-based music performers The Nik Naks. (9:30 a.m. Saturday, Discovery Tent)