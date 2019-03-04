ToyCon marches into Westgate in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

TD-22766, a member of the Star Wars Community the 501st Legion, cosplays as a desert storm trooper from Star Wars Episode 4 at the Las Vegas Toy and Comic Convention at the Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. While in character, 501st members don't break character, going by their identification number that is given when they join the 501st. These numbers are original and will never be given out to another person, even after the death of a member. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Staff member Joseph Vigil smiles after getting into a Silly String fight at the Las Vegas Toy and Comic Convention at the Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sam Jones, who played Flash Gordon in the 1980 movie Flash Gordon, gives an interview Las Vegas Toy and Comic Convention at the Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. ToyCon brought a wide range of celebrities, including actors, artists, former boxers and WWE wrestlers. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kids run alongside the downhill Hot Wheels track as Matt Marion, left, opens the gate to start a race at Las Vegas Toy and Comic Convention at the Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. ToyCon had a section devoted to die cast cars, with both official and custom modified die cast cars for sale. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

TD-22766, a member of the popular Star Wars Community the 501st Legion, cosplays as a desert storm trooper from Star Wars Episode 4 at the Las Vegas Toy and Comic Convention at the Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. While in character, 501st members don't break character, going by their identification number that is given when they join the 501st. These numbers are original and will never be given out to another person, even after the death of a member. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Conventiongoers and employees of ShimpSonS ComicS dig through boxes of comics at the Las Vegas Toy and Comic Convention at the Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A figurine from the anime Golden Warrior Gold Lightan sits on display at The Chosen Prime Booth at the Las Vegas Toy and Comic Convention at the Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. While mechanical anime may be less popular than it once was, figurines for popular franchises still demand high prices. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Joseph Aguilera scans rows upon rows of Pop! figurines at Las Vegas Toy and Comic Convention at the Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Pop! makes figurines of characters from many genres including movies, shows and video games. Some booths were entirely devoted to Pop! figurines, but they could also be found at most booths, a testament to their popularity. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Action figures hang for sale at Las Vegas Toy and Comic Convention at the Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. While ToyCon had several booths devoted to classic and vintage toys, with some commanding high prices. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A diecast Panox LMP-1 die cast car crosses the line first in a downhill Hot Wheels Race at Las Vegas Toy and Comic Convention at the Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. ToyCon had a section devoted to die cast cars, with both official and custom modified die cast cars for sale. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Force was with pop culture fans during the Las Vegas Toy and Comic Convention at the Westgate in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The convention, known as ToyCon, attracted a diverse range of celebrities, including actors, artists, former boxers and WWE wrestlers. The 501st Legion, a local Star Wars community, also made an appearance.

One of the actors at ToyCon was Sam Jones, who played the titular character in the 1980 movie, “Flash Gordon.”

ToyCon also had a section devoted to diecast cars, with both official and custom-modified diecast cars for sale.