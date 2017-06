Shoppers in the waterfall atrium walk by the newly unveiled art installation "Another Sky" by artist Anne Patterson on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at The Venetian hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Shoppers in the waterfall atrium walk by the newly unveiled art installation "Another Sky" by artist Anne Patterson on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at The Venetian hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

“Another Sky,” a new, temporary art installation at The Venetian hotel-casino’s Waterfall Atrium, is comprised of 3,590 strands of satin ribbon in 15 cool-toned colors ranging from turquoise to plum. Artist Anne Patterson created a similar piece in 2013 for San Francisco’s famed Grace Cathedral.