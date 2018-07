The annual Pioneer Day took place Saturday at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historic Park near downtown Las Vegas.

Scott Elkins talks about blacksmithing during the "Pioneer Day" event at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historical Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Former Clark County Museum curator Dawna Jolliff, right, photographs husband Mike as the two attend the "Pioneer Day" event at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historical Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees enjoy a live storytelling during the "Pioneer Day" event at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historical Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Four-year-old David competes in the buffalo chip toss during the "Pioneer Day" event at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historical Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees enjoy a train ride during the "Pioneer Day" event at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historical Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The remains of a covered wagon on display during the "Pioneer Day" event at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historical Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Joy Covert and Winn Tupaz look at an exhibition display during the "Pioneer Day" event at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historical Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Former Clark County Museum curator Dawna Jolliff attends the "Pioneer Day" event at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historical Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Members of the Blind Allegiance choir of the Blind Center of Nevada perform during the "Pioneer Day" event at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historical Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, right, reads aloud to attendees during the "Pioneer Day" event at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historical Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees explore the area during the "Pioneer Day" event at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historical Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The first U.S. flag flown over Las Vegas on July 4 in 1855 on display during the "Pioneer Day" event at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historical Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Blacksmithing tools on display during the "Pioneer Day" event at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historical Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Volunteer Dennis Meservy reads aloud to attendees during the "Pioneer Day" event at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historical Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Visitors at the family-friendly event explored the fort’s grounds, climbed aboard a covered wagon, listened to a storyteller, learned about blacksmith work and more.