Bellagio’s holiday garden display through the years — PHOTOS

The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden, the current run of which will be on display through Jan. 4, is a magnet for holiday selfies.

Conservatory gardeners Luis Ruiz, left, and Silvestre Calderon load fresh flowers to Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden Dec. 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal (@KMCannonPhoto)

Rick Musser takes a photo of Carol Vallozzi, left, and his wife Hannah Musser at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden Dec. 4, 2017. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal (@rookie__rae)

Alden Sutheno, 3, and Tala Taherzadeh, 3, wait for the toy train at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden Dec. 4, 2017. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal (@rookie__rae)

Shu Pan, left, and Michelle Leon take a selfie at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden Dec. 4, 2017. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal (@rookie__rae)

Gardeners Maryanne Deem, left, and Kolana Dixon create a polar bear with carnations in preparation for the 2004 Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden. Clint Karlsen/Las Vegas Review-Journal

An animatronic Emperor penguin appears to reach out to add a star to a Christmas tree as part of the 2007 holiday display at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden. Sara Tramiel/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Alan Groves, left, takes a photograph of himself, friend Yvonne Lewis, center, and his wife Julie Groves, during a visit to the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden Dec. 7, 2007. Sara Tramiel/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Workers arrange a wooden soldier figure Dec. 5, 2008, in preparation of the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden. John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Visitors enjoy the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden Dec. 3, 2010. John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Horticulturalist Susie French prepares to catch a poinsettia while preparing the 2011 holiday display at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden. Thousands of flowers and plants go into the seasonal display. Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Visitors walk through the 2011 Winter Holiday Exhibit at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Bells surround a 42-foot-tall Shasta White Fir tree that is part of the 2011 Winter Holiday Exhibit at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas resident Robert Kilpatrick and his 3-year-old daughter, Marley, pass under decorated archways and arching streams of water during a visit to the 2011 Winter Holiday Exhibit at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A baby polar bear sculpture, created using white carnations to make up its snowy coat, is displayed along with a model train as part of the 2011 Winter Holiday Exhibit at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal BILL HUGHES/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL A baby polar bear sculpture, created using white carnations to make up its snowy coat, is displayed along with a model train traveling on nearby tracks as part of the 2011 Winter Holiday Exhibit at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens at the Bellagio hotel-casino, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2011. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display through Jan. 2, 2012.

People take pictures of a miniature Christmas village after the Christmas tree lighting at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden Nov. 30, 2012. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal People take pictures of a miniature Christmas village after the Christmas tree lighting at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 30, 2012. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Decorations are seen after the Christmas tree lighting at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens Nov. 30, 2012. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Decorations are seen after the Christmas tree lighting at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 30, 2012. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests check out the Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas Dec. 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal (@KMCannonPhoto)

Julie Nideffer and her daughter Stella Vazquez, 8, of Houston visit Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden Dec. 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal (@KMCannonPhoto)

Guests check out the Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas Dec. 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Guests check out the Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden Dec. 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal (@KMCannonPhoto)

Which Southern Nevada attraction appears on more family Christmas cards than any other?

While there’s no way to know for sure, the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden has to be a top contender, thanks to its elaborate holiday displays that make it a perfect backdrop for photos of families in their seasonal finery.

The conservatory, located next to the hotel lobby, changes its displays by season, according to themes of Chinese New Year, spring, summer, and the autumn harvest and holiday seasons.

This year’s holiday display runs through Jan. 4. Here’s a taste of what guests — and amateur family photographers/greeting card makers — saw in previous years.

