Bellagio’s holiday garden display through the years — PHOTOS
The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden, the current run of which will be on display through Jan. 4, is a magnet for holiday selfies.
Which Southern Nevada attraction appears on more family Christmas cards than any other?
While there’s no way to know for sure, the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden has to be a top contender, thanks to its elaborate holiday displays that make it a perfect backdrop for photos of families in their seasonal finery.
The conservatory, located next to the hotel lobby, changes its displays by season, according to themes of Chinese New Year, spring, summer, and the autumn harvest and holiday seasons.
This year’s holiday display runs through Jan. 4. Here’s a taste of what guests — and amateur family photographers/greeting card makers — saw in previous years.
Contact reporter John Przybys at jprzybys @reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.