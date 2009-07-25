Burger Joint offers variety with design-your-own option

The Burger Joint has opened at the Flamingo Las Vegas, 3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South, with such options as a salmon burger with cucumber-dill relish and sour cream, plus an endless variety of design-your-own burgers. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Call 733-3333. …

The buffet at the Plaza, 1 Main St., has been reborn as Stuffed, with a greater variety of dishes. Specialty nights are New York steak and snow-crab legs, Mondays; Southern-fried Tuesdays; New York steak and shrimp scampi, Wednesdays; ribs, Thursdays; seafood, Fridays; prime rib and baked-potato bar, Saturdays; and peel-and-eat shrimp, Sundays. Prices are $7.77 for breakfast and lunch (6 to 11 a.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, respectively), $9.99 for champagne brunch (6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends), $12.99 for dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and $15.99 for dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. …

Sake nights are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Kabuki in Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, with sake cocktails, information on sake pairings, plus sake tips and history. Tastings are from 6:30 to 7:30 or 8:30 to 9:30 both evenings. It’s $25 per person, $40 for couples or $20 each for three or more. …

The wines of Luna Vineyards will be featured in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spiedini at the J.W. Marriott, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. With an entree of pepper-crusted grilled hanger steak, the four-course dinner is $68 per person. For reservations, call 869-8500. …

The wines of Rodney Strong Vineyards will be featured in a dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South. When an entree of fillet of beef with Roquefort and walnut butter, the five-course dinner is $85 per person inclusive. For reservations, call 944-4224. …

Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations have introduced a summer menu of BBQ Trio sandwiches and lemonade smoothies available through Aug. 29. Sandwich items include barbecued chicken cheddar flatbread, barbecue turkey club and barbecue chicken island wrap; lemonade smoothie flavors include blueberry, island or strawberry. …

