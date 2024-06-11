Burlesque Hall of Fame hold’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease — PHOTOS
Performers from around the world graced burlesque’s biggest stage Saturday night for a fierce, dazzling competition.
Nearly three dozen competitors graced the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend stage in the museum’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease.
The performers vied for titles in four categories, the standout being the long-running M- Exotic World competition, which was won by Ms. B LaRose, of Chicago, and Margo Mayhem, of New York, and Banbury Cross, of London and Oakland, claiming first and second runners-up.
The evening also featured a step-down performance from reigning M- Exotic World title holder Samson Night, of New York, as well a performance from Dirty Martini, currently starring in “Dita Las Vegas.”