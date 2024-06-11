93°F
Burlesque Hall of Fame hold’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease — PHOTOS

Performers from around the world graced burlesque’s biggest stage Saturday night for a fierce, dazzling competition.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2024 - 7:35 pm
Updated June 10, 2024 - 7:37 pm
 
Ms. B LaRose, of Chicago, left, celebrates with friends after being named M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
2023 Miss Exotic World Samson Night performs his step-down act during the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ms. B LaRose, of Chicago, competes for M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of Hashtag Team Chi, of Chicago, compete for Best Large Group in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lilly Snatchdragon and Mark Anthony, not pictured, of Chester, U.K., compete for Best Small Group in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cleopantha, of Manchester, U.K., competes for Best Debut in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Zyra Lee Vanity, of Montreal and Toronto, competes for M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Lady Chiffon, left, and La Dame Derierre, of Vancouver, Canada, compete for Best Small Group in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Cheesecake Burlesque Revue, of Victoria, Canada, compete for Best Large Group in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chris Oh, left, and Mauh Oh of The House of Oh!, based out of Geneva, Switzerland, compete for Best Small Group in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Margo Mayhem, of New York, competes for M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sugar VIxen, of Montreal, competes for M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Banbury Cross, of London and Oakland, competes for M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ms. B LaRose, of Chicago, competes for M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rhys Lightning, of Sydney, Australia, competes for Best Debut in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Valerie Veils, of Seattle, competes for M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Hellomuna! Of Yokohama, Japan, compete for Best Large Group in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Goldi Fox, of Philadelphia, competes for Best Debut in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Indy Fire, of Denver, competes for M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mizon Garde, of Snake River Valley, competes for Best Debut in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Violette Coquette, of Edmonton, Canada, competes for Best Debut in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Goddess Egypt Blaque Knyle, of Los Angeles, competes for M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Uma Shadow, of Yokohama, Japan and Warsaw, Poland, competes for M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rose Whip, of St. Louis, competes for Best Debut in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Reining Miss Exotic World Samson Night performs his step-down act during the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ms. B LaRose, of Chicago, reacts after being named M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Joy Rider, of Montreal, competes for M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dirty Martini, of New York, performs in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chola Magnolia, of San Antonio, Texas, competes for M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sucre a la Creme, of Montreal, competes for M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Forca, of Toronto, competes for M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Reining Miss Exotic World Samson Night performs his step-down act during the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mark Anthony, of Chester, U.K., competes for Best Debut in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lucy Lovegun, of Perth, Australia, competes for Best Debut in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ms. B LaRose, of Chicago, poses for photos after being named M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kelly Ann Doll of Sydney, Australia, competes for Best Debut in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ruby Moon, of Guelph, Canada, competes for Best Debut in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ms. B LaRose, of Chicago, competes for M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ms. B LaRose, of Chicago, poses for photos after being named M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tease Supreme of Hot Springs, Ark., compete for Best Small Group in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alondra Machuca, of Santiago, Chile, competes for Best Debut in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ms. B LaRose, of Chicago, right, hugs Bella Sin after being named M- Exotic World in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ms. B LaRose, of Chicago, poses for photos after being named M- Exotic World alongside first runner up, Margo Mayhem, left, and second runner up Banbury Cross in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease at The Orleans Showroom on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nearly three dozen competitors graced the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend stage in the museum’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease.

The performers vied for titles in four categories, the standout being the long-running M- Exotic World competition, which was won by Ms. B LaRose, of Chicago, and Margo Mayhem, of New York, and Banbury Cross, of London and Oakland, claiming first and second runners-up.

The evening also featured a step-down performance from reigning M- Exotic World title holder Samson Night, of New York, as well a performance from Dirty Martini, currently starring in “Dita Las Vegas.”

