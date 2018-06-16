Celebrity

‘Bar Rescue’ host and Las Vegan Jon Taffer talks bars, Knights

By C.L. Gaber • Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2018 - 7:16 pm
 

He was a 16-year-old kid in a town that didn’t card. The bar in Long Island was called McDonalds and the future star of “Bar Rescue” used to hang out there. “If I close my eyes right now, I can still hear the Barry White music playing,” said Jon Taffer with a blissful laugh. “I can hear that low voice singing, ‘Ooooooh, baby.’ Over that you’d hear the bartender, whose name was Pete the Cab because he drove a cab, taking your order.”

The entrepreneur, TV personality and Las Vegas resident now saves drinking establishments that have fallen on hard times on his Paramount Network reality show. He’s also the author of the New York Times best-seller “Don’t (Expletive) Yourself!”

Review-Journal: What is your perfect Las Vegas Sunday?

Taffer: I have a playroom with my drum set, a guitar and amplifier at home. Sunday starts there. I also have my flight simulator cockpit. Give me a few hours of just hanging out. Then I’ll get in the car, take the top down and drive up Mount Charleston or out to Blue Diamond. What I love about Vegas is that we have the mountains and the Strip. There is always something to do.

Are you a Golden Knights fan?

Huge. I was one of the first season-ticket holders. I went crazy when I heard that hockey was coming to Vegas. I had great seats — right at center ice — and I changed my whole production schedule to fly into Vegas for the games. I’m so proud of what we accomplished. The VGKs are such a source of pride for the city.

Why did you make Vegas home?

My company was based in Palm Beach, Florida, but when “Bar Rescue” took off, I knew I had to move west. It was a choice between L.A. and Vegas. I have a lot of friends in Vegas and it became my choice. I’m so glad because I love it here. There’s a real sense of community. It’s a big town that feels like a small town. Everybody knows everybody.

“Bar Rescue” is crazy popular these days.

We’re about to shoot our 170th show and we’re breaking records. Last week, we had our best ratings since 2014. The show is as strong as it was in the beginning.

Why does everyone think they can open a successful bar?

People like to drink! They hang out in a bar and think, “I could do this. How could this not make money?” They don’t think about the building, the staff, the insurance. It makes no sense. If you enjoy drugs, you don’t open a drugstore. Open a bar in your basement if you want to drink.

How do most bars fail?

Don’t open a bar if you think all you need to be is social and greet the customers. You have to run a business. Many open a family bar, which can be tough. If little Johnny isn’t good at his job, he gets canned. If little Johnny (messes) up the family bar, he gets a pat on the head. Be family outside the business. Inside, be a team.

Does every bar have to serve food?

Food is important. People who consume food in a bar stay 52 minutes longer and order more drinks. Trendy food in bars will shorten your life. Remember every trend has a beginning and an end. What lasts are a good burger joint, a great steakhouse.

What’s the difference between a baby boomer going into a bar versus a millennial?

Millennials are driven by relevancy. They don’t care about a celeb bar. They don’t watch TV in the traditional sense. They look for hipness and relevancy over quality. Baby boomers want class, but class isn’t always hip. Boomers might also want a low-cost situation. They will give up hip and chic, vanity and style for budgets. For millennials, it has to be cool.

You’ve owned bars; would you ever open one again?

I have owned 17 bars. I’m the kind of guy who loves to build them, make them great and then sell. When the TV show started, I sold my interest in all of my bars because I was on the road about 40 weeks a year doing “Bar Rescue,” plus I have a consulting business with clients such as Home Depot and Anheuser-Busch. I’m managing both worlds at the same time.

How many requests do you get each year from bars in trouble? And how do you know if the save will stick?

We get several thousand requests a year. We do background checks to pick the right stories. Out of that, we can only choose 30 or 40. We have about a 70 percent success factor. I’m very proud of the success ratio. The ones that fail? It doesn’t bother me. When I walk out those doors, I know if they will fail or not. I feel it.

What are your go-to drinks and eats in a bar?

If there is a specialty cocktail, I’ll order it because I always like to try something new. If not, then I’ll go for a Godfather, which is scotch with a dash of amaretto served on the rocks. As for food, there is one that defines the operation: a hamburger. Is it frozen and thin on a cheap bun? Or is it blended on a custom bun with hand-cut lettuce and tomato? A great hamburger says it all.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
More in Celebrity
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Celebrity Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like